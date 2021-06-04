04/06/2021 - 19:00

Share block purchases by PIXEL Holding from significant non-controlling shareholders

PIXEL Holding will exceed the 90% thresholds in the Company's share capital and voting rights following these acquisitions

PIXEL Holding announces a proposed Public Buyout Offer followed by a Squeeze-out for €172 per share

Tessi, an international provider of Business Process Services, has taken note of a press release published today by its majority shareholder, Pixel Holding, announcing the acquisition of share blocks of a total 15.1% of Tessi's share capital, for between €170-172 per share (2020 exceptional dividend rights attached[i]).

Following these acquisitions, Pixel Holding will hold 97.4% of Tessi's share capital and 96.9% of voting rights.

Pixel Holding also announced its intention to file with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), in the third quarter of 2021, a proposed Public Buyout Offer followed by a squeeze-out of Tessi's shares, at a price of €172 per share (2020 exceptional dividend rights attached).

In light of these announcements, Tessi has requested that Euronext Paris resume the listing of its shares (ISIN code FR0004529147) at start of trading on the Paris stock exchange on 7 June 2021.

[1] Exceptional dividend deducted from the “Premiums” item proposed by TESSI at the TESSI Combined General Meeting scheduled for 21 June 2021: €3.40 per share

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or acquire financial securities or a solicitation for such an offer in any country, including in France. It must not be published, broadcast or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any country in which the distribution of this information is subject to legal restrictions or regulations.