06/05/2021 - 18:00

€m 2021 20201 Change Change

(proforma)2 Turnover 115.7 108.3 +6.8% +5.9%

1 2020 data excludes the Spanish businesses sold in January 2021 (see 8 January 2021 press release).

2 Calculated by including turnover generated by Proformation in 2020 before its consolidation in the Group from Q1 2021 (see 9 March 2021 press release).



Tessi, a global provider of Business Process Services, posted Q1 2021 consolidated turnover of €115.7 million (up 6.8%), including €2.3 million of turnover from newly consolidated Proformation after Tessi purchased a majority stake in the company in February 2021. On a proforma basis², turnover was up 5.9%, bolstered by thriving business and a favourable comparison with 2020 due to the impact of lockdown from mid-March onwards.



Guidance

The first quarter has confirmed the Group's roadmap aimed at pursuing the company's development.



