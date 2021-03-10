10/03/2021 - 16:35



Proformation, a leading provider of multi-specialist training (virtual classroom, face-to-face, e-tutoring), has joined the Tessi Group.

Classified under five main themes (foreign languages, office automation and DTP, management, professional competence, digital technology and outsourced educational services), Proformation's distance learning services are widely recognised for their high quality.

Following on from the 2019 acquisition of ADM Value, Tessi continues to expand through acquisitions in a buoyant market driven by sector growth.

Proformation CEO Yves Le Pomellec said: “We wanted to find a partner who shared our values and was truly determined to diversify in terms of customer relations. We are delighted to be joining a major outsourcing specialist who knows how to combine technology with human expertise.”

This acquisition also strengthens the Tessi Group's international footprint. Currently operating in 14 countries, Tessi will soon be able to expand its operations to the Philippines following the addition of Proformation to its portfolio.

Tessi Group CEO Olivier Jolland said: “Tessi and Proformation, in which ADM Value held a minority interest, have decided to join forces with the shared aim of stepping up the company's development. Proformation, which is targeting 2021 turnover of over €10 million, will enhance our France and offshore service offering besides expanding our customer portfolio. This acquisition is part of our ongoing drive to improve and strengthen our service offering based on customer relations, the cornerstone of our growth strategy.”