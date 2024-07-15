15/07/2024 - 17:45

H1 REVENUE 2024: €9.3M (+10%)

CONTINUED SOLID GROWTH DRIVEN

BY THE PLATFORMS BUSINESS (+24%)

AND DIVERSIFICATION OF REVENUE SOURCES

_ STREAMWIDE (FR0010528059 – ALSTW – eligible for the French PEA-PME), the expert in mission critical and business critical communications software solutions, posted revenue of €9.3m for the first half of 2024, up €0.9m (+10%).

Revenues for the first half of 2024 continue to grow, driven by the sustained growth over several consecutive years of the Team on Mission and Team on the Run communications and mission-critical activity "platforms", with revenues reaching €7m at 30 June 2024, compared with €5.6m in the first half of 2023.

Sales at 30 June 2024 break down as follows:

in k€ H1 2024 %CA H1 2023 %CA Var. % change TOTAL SALES 9,251 8,394 857 10% Licenses 3,962 43% 3,777 45% 185 +5% Maintenance 2,726 29% 2,392 28% 334 +13% Services 2,563 28% 2,225 27% 338 +15% “Platforms” business 6,969 75% 5,568 66% 1,401 +24% “Legacy” business 2,282 25% 2,826 34% (544) -19%

(*) The audit procedures for the 2024 half-yearly results are in progress.

_ GROWTH IN PLATFORM REVENUES AND ASSOCIATED RECURRING REVENUES

Development and growth of new solutions : the team on mission critical communications and team on the run critical activities platforms, whose half-year revenues (€7m) have increased by 24%, now account for 75% of the Group's total half-year revenues (+9 points compared with the first half of 2023 and +2 points compared with the 2023 financial year).

This growth (€1.4m) is mainly due to the many new projects validated at the end of 2023 and started up or deployed in the first half of 2024, mainly in France, Europe and the Middle East. Some of these projects reflect the Group's strategy of diversifying into the private market, compared with previous periods when growth was driven mainly by the public safety market. Revenues from the partnership with Airbus Public Safety and Security (formerly SLC) rose slightly following the renegotiation of the contract at the end of 2023, covering the period 2024-2026. Lastly, revenues from the STORM project remained stable in the first half of 2024 compared with the first half of 2023, since they mainly comprise recurring support and maintenance costs.

By nature, revenues from the "platforms" business of €7m at 30 June 2024 consist of:

License revenues (€3.9m) up €1m

Services revenues (€2.1m), up €0.1m

Maintenance revenues (€1m) up €0.3m

Growth in license revenues was driven by the many projects deployed in the first half of 2024, demonstrating the Group's ability to diversify its revenue streams, by offering its technology beyond the public safety sector, where its team on mission solution is already recognized and proven.

Revenues from services remained stable over the period, with the majority coming from the ongoing partnership with Airbus PSS (formerly SLC). Lastly, the increase in Maintenance revenues stems from the STORM project (a multi-year support contract signed in May 2022) and from the regular production launches of new operational platforms, in line with the various projects undertaken. While revenues from services are by nature non-recurring, those from maintenance are, and will therefore continue to rise over the coming months, driven both by the various new operational deployments and by the level of license revenues seen over the last few half-years.

Legacy business down to €2.3m : the legacy business (solutions for telecoms operators), which requires little or no capital investment, accounted for 25% of half-year revenues, compared with 34% in the first half of 2023. License sales, which are non-recurring by nature, fell by €0.9m over the period (base effect linked to a new contract won in North America in the first half of 2023) to €0.1m at 30 June 2024. Recurring maintenance revenues remained stable at €1.7m, while revenues from legacy services (€0.5m) rose by €0.3m, mainly as a result of platform upgrades carried out during the first half of 2024 for the Group's long-standing customers.

_ OUTLOOK: DIVERSIFICATION OF REVENUE SOURCES AND REGIONS

As announced when the 2023 annual results were published last March, revenues for the first half of 2024 are satisfactory, but the growth in annual revenues for 2024 compared with 2023 is not yet fully assured, as the base effect linked to the second half of 2023 is significant. As a reminder, the revenues recorded at that time were significant (€11.1m) and showed marked growth of 17%.

If the historical seasonality were to continue in 2024, revenue growth in the second half of the year, which should therefore be higher than in the first half, could be less marked than in 2023.

However, the commercial momentum seen since late 2023 and early 2024 remains very real and encouraging at mid-year. New technical and commercial partnerships are still being negotiated or finalized, demonstrating that the platform technology developed by the Group has become essential for a majority of major players in the sector, both in the public sector (government markets) and the private sector (private mobile networks and associated services).

Several large-scale projects are currently underway, in France, Europe and internationally (United States and Middle East). The sectors and businesses addressed are many and varied (energy, transport, chemicals, heavy industry, etc.), which confirms that the Group's platforms (team on mission and team on the run) effectively meet today's needs for unified communications, secure connections and efficient coordination of teams and business processes. Only the speed of adoption and widespread use of new communications technologies and critical activities remains a constraining and exogenous variable.

The legacy business is also performing well at mid-year, and revenues in the second half of the year will be more significant (migration of a major voice messaging platform due to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024) than those recorded at 30 June 2024, which will enable business to grow over the full 2024 financial year.

The Group has the financial resources to further increase the technological lead of its solutions, and human and technical investment will be ongoing and sustained over the coming months, to further strengthen the sovereignty, security, standardization and scalability of the solutions offered, particularly in a context where artificial intelligence will have an impact on the ergonomics of workstations.

The Group will also continue to develop its commercial ecosystem, in particular indirectly, to further diversify its revenue sources and geographical areas, so that it can achieve and accelerate its future commercial successes.

Next financial press release: Half-year Results 2024, Monday 16 September 2024

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

About STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW)

A major player for 20 years in the critical communications market, STREAMWIDE has successfully developed its Team on mission (mission critical) and Team on the run (business critical) software solutions for administrations and businesses. These solutions for smartphones and PCs, offered in a SaaS model or on Premise, benefit from numerous functionalities such as the multimedia group discussions, VoIP, push-to-talk (MCPTT and MCx new generation 4G / 5G LTE), geolocation, digitization and automation of business processes. These innovative solutions meet the growing needs for digital transformation and real-time coordination of interventions. They allow field teams to transform individual contributions into collective successes and to act as one in the most demanding professional environments.

STREAMWIDE is also present on the Value-Added Services software market for telecom operators (visual voice messaging, billing and charging of calls in real time, interactive voice servers, applications and announcements) with more than 130 million end users all over the world.

Based in France and present in Europe, USA, Asia and Africa, STREAMWIDE is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris) – ALSTW FR0010528059.

For more information, http://www.streamwide.com and visit our LinkedIn pages @streamwide and Twitter @streamwide .

Contacts