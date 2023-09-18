18/09/2023 - 17:40

POSITIVE H1 2023 RESULTS

OPERATING MARGINS UP

_ H1 REVENUE: €8.4m (up 3%)

EBITDA: €4.6m (up 21%)

EBIT: €1.6m (up 44%)

NET INCOME: €1.2m (up 15%)

NET CASH: €6.7m

_ STREAMWIDE (FR0010528059 – ALSTW – eligible for the French PEA-PME), the expert in critical business and communications software solutions, today announces positive first half results and strong growth compared to the first half of 2022. The increase in first half revenue, combined with the tight controlling of costs, primarily staff costs, resulted in increases of €0.8 million in EBITDA (up 21%) and €0.5 million in EBIT (up 44%). This confirms STREAMWIDE's buoyant positioning and its sound financial structure, capable of absorbing cyclical fluctuations, enabling it to generate a high level of profitability.

SUMMARY IFRS INCOME STATEMENT (**)

in K€ HY 2023 %Rev HY 2022 %Rev Var. (K€) Var. (%) Revenues "Platforms" 5 568 66% 5 372 66% 196 4% Revenues "Legacy" 2 824 34% 2 773 34% 51 2% TOTAL REVENUES 8 392 8 145 247 3% Payroll expenses -3 105 37% -3 490 43% 384 -11% G&A and external expenses -1 182 14% -1 248 15% 66 -5% Other expenses / products 476 -6% 392 -5% 84 21% TOTAL EXPENSES before Amortisation -3 811 4 346 534 -12% EBITDA (*) 4 581 55% 3 799 47% 781 21% Amortisation -2 959 -2 677 -282 11% EBIT (**) 1 622 19% 1 123 14% 499 44% Other ope. expenses / products - - - Financial expenses / products -143 309 -452 Fiscal expenses / products -282 -392 110 NET RESULTS 1 197 14% 1 040 13% 157 15%

(*) EBITDA (EBIT before depreciation and amortisation) is the difference between operating income and operating expenses before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-current assets

EBIT includes depreciation, amortisation and impairment.

(**) The limited review of the first half consolidated financial statements is currently underway.

_ RETURN OF ROBUST OPERATING MARGINS AGAINST A BACKDROP OF STABLE AND SUSTAINED INVESTMENT

STREAMWIDE recorded revenue of €8.4 million in the first half of 2023, up 3%.

The new team on mission and team on the run critical business and communications platforms, for which revenue rose by 4% to €5.6 million in the first half of 2023, still represent the Group's main revenue source (66%) and will be major growth drivers over the coming years. As previously indicated, the mass roll-out of the PCSTORM project is currently underway, with the forthcoming deployment of the largest MCPTT platform in the world in terms of simultaneous end-users.

EBITDA: €4.6m

After a first half 2022 marked by non-recurring staff costs, the second half of 2022 saw the satisfactory reorganisation of technical teams. The first half of 2023 continued in the same vein, with a €0.4 million net decrease in payroll compared to the first half of 2022, representing 37% of first half revenue compared to 43% in H1 2022.

Before capitalisation of staff costs linked to product development (€2.8 million, down from €2.7 million at 30 June 2022), first half payroll amounted to €5.9 million, down €0.3 million, mainly reflecting change in headcount: the Group had 193 employees at the end of June 2023 (unchanged from the end of December 2022), down from 205 at the end of June 2022.

With regard to external expenses, the Group continues to efficiently control its costs, which dropped €0.1 million, with particular attention to subcontracting expenses, professional fees and hiring costs.

Excluding depreciation and amortisation and after IFRS 16 restatement of lease expenses (additional expenses of €0.4 million compared to €0.3 million a year earlier), operating expenses amounted to €3.8 million in H1 2023, a significant reduction of €0.5 million from €4.3 million in H1 2022. Taking into account the €0.2 million increase in first half revenue, the operating margin rose to 55% (up €0.8 million), compared to 47% in H1 2022 and 55% for the previous full year.

EBIT: €1.6m

Net income: €1.2m

The €0.3 million increase in depreciation and amortisation in H1 2023 is due to the amortisation of development costs (€2.3 million versus €2 million in H1 2022). They are expected to stabilise at their current level over the coming months, depending on the various software versions developed and put into production. Depreciation of lease right-of-use assets was stable at €0.3 million, following the revaluation of the Paris lease in the first half of 2022.

After €0.1 million of net financial expense, reflecting adverse movements in the USD/EUR exchange rate during the first half and the financial costs associated with the new loans taken out in March 2023, and a net tax loss of €0.3 million impacted by the net deferred tax liability on capitalised development costs, with no cash impact, the Group reported net income of €1.2 million, a €0.2 million increase on H1 2022 (up 15%).

_ INCREASED FREE CASH FLOW AND ROBUST FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

The Group's financial structure remained strong at 30 June 2023 with shareholders' equity at €20.5 million and a healthy net cash balance of €6.7 million (excluding lease liabilities). The balance sheet total was €44.8 million, up from €39.5 million at 31 December 2022 (see appendix below).

Gross cash and cash equivalents increased by €5 million to €16.4 million at 30 June 2023. After taking into account borrowings (€9.7 million) and excluding lease liabilities (€2.8 million, compared to €2.9 million at 31 December 2022), net cash came to €6.7 million, compared to €8.5 million at 31 December 2022.

Operating cash flow amounted to €3.1 million, posting a slight decline attributable mainly to the €0.8 million decrease in working capital over the period, while recurring capital expenditure on product development remained high at €3.2 million (see appendix below). Note that the receivable relating to the Research Tax Credit for 2022 (€1.1 million) is due in the second half, whereas a €1 million refund was recorded in the first half of 2022. Lastly, cash flows from financing activities were positive at €5.3 million, following (i) changes in borrowings (up €7 million), taking into account new loans taken out in March 2023 totalling €7.5 million and repayments of €0.5 million during the period, and (ii) net buybacks of treasury shares (€1.4 million outflow), prior to their cancellation at the end of June 2023.

_ OUTLOOK: PROVEN TECHNOLOGY AND DIVERSIFICATION OF REVENUE SOURCES

As announced in the H1 2023 revenue release, the level of full-year 2023 revenue currently anticipated is satisfactory, but remains correlated with the launch schedules of the various French and European ministerial projects. In particular, the Italian project won by the Group several months ago is set to enter its first operational phase by the end of the year. The impact in terms of revenue could therefore vary widely as of the fourth quarter of 2023. Despite this uncertainty, revenue is expected to grow by at least as much over the full year as it did in the first half of 2023. With the revenue base often more favourable in the second half, and boosted by a relatively stable cost structure, the impact on operating margin and full-year earnings should therefore be positive.

In the medium term, a large number of projects in France (team on the run platform and legacy businesses), Europe (team on mission platform business) and the United States (core and legacy businesses) are set to come to fruition in the coming months. However, 2024 revenue is also dependent on the various operational schedules adopted for the various projects. Although development projects in the public safety sector, and more generally the adoption of new-generation critical communications solutions, are expected to accelerate over time, the time variable remains an unknown and as such requires the Group to remain relatively cautious as to the level of full-year revenue it can anticipate for 2024.

In addition, 2024 is the year of the Olympic Games in France and the current challenge for the various players in the STORM and RRF projects is to roll out and maintain in operational conditions the largest MCx (critical communications) platform ever deployed in Europe, and probably the world. In this sense, the Rugby World Cup currently underway in France acts a dress rehearsal.

The platform technology developed by the Group has become a must for most major players in the sector. The Group has new financial resources (new loans taken out in March 2023) to further sharpen the technological edge of its solutions. Major technical investments will accordingly be made in the coming months to further strengthen the sovereignty, security, standards compliance (particularly 3GPP) and scalability of the solutions developed, while offering new features and increasing the end-to-end quality of their components (servers, mobile and web applications).

The Group therefore remains confident in its ability to maintain its profitable growth momentum, although this is still subject to the various schedules of the many projects currently underway and to the technical and organisational constraints facing customers/prospects. The Group plans to continue investing technically in these solutions in order to respond effectively to its customers' needs, while further developing its direct and indirect sales ecosystem to diversify its future revenue streams.

Appendices

Consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2023 and 31 December 2022

in K€ 30-Jun-23 31-Dec-22 Intangible assets 14 824 13 938 Tangible assets 3 788 4 083 Other financial assets 334 468 Deferred tax assets 75 75 NON CURRENT ASSETS 19 021 18 564 Receivables 6 326 6 704 Other receivables 1 402 1 144 Other financial assets 1 717 1 193 Cash and cash equivalent 16 354 11 341 CURRENT ASSETS 25 799 20 382 TOTAL ASSETS 44 820 38 946 Capital 280 305 Paid in capital 4 164 9 894 Consolidated reserves 15 075 10 360 Self owned shares -193 -2 814 Net Result Group share 1 197 3 399 TOTAL EQUITY 20 524 21 145 Financial liabilities 8 514 2 089 Rental liabilities 2 294 2 499 Non current provisions 329 304 Deferred financial revenues 1 773 1 743 Deferred tax liabilities 2 153 1 609 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 15 064 8 243 Financial liabilities 1 189 734 Rental liabilities 533 499 Current provisions - - Payables 567 719 Social and fiscal debts 2 896 2 588 Deferred fiscal products 887 871 Deferred revenues 3 161 4 147 CURRENT LIABILITIES 9 233 9 558 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 44 820 38 946

Consolidated cash flow statement HY 2023, FY 2022 and HY 2022

in K€ HY 2023 FY 2022 HY 2022 Consolidated net result 1 197 3 399 1 040 Capacity of self financing before cost of debt and taxes 3 955 8 793 3 672 Variation of working capital -807 534 528 Net operating cash flow 3 148 9 327 4 200 Change in fixed assets -3 416 -9 134 -6 224 Other cash flow linked to investment operations (CIR) - 2 065 955 Net investing cash flow -3 416 -7 069 -5 269 Net financing cash flow 5 280 883 2 413 Cash variation 5 013 3 141 1 344 Cash at the end of the period 16 354 11 341 8 200

Next financial release: 2023 revenue, Monday, 12 February 2024

