21/03/2022 - 17:45

CONFIRMED EARNINGS AND INVESTMENT GROWTH IN 2021

_ STREAMWIDE (FR0010528059 – ALSTW – eligible for the French PEA PME), the expert in critical communications software solutions, today announces another year of growth, driven by an increase in revenue from its team on mission and team on the run business communications solutions (“platforms” business) and efficient cost control.

SUMMARY IFRS INCOME STATEMENT (**)

en K€ FY 2021 %Rev FY 2020 %Rev Var. (K€) Var. (%) Revenues "Platforms" 10 971 66% 8 300 59% 2 671 32% Revenues "Legacy" 5 751 34% 5 657 41% 94 2% TOTAL REVENUES 16 722 13 957 2 765 20% Payroll expenses -5 909 35% -4 982 36% -927 19% G&A and external expenses -2 171 13% -2 112 15% -59 3% Other expenses / products 723 -4% 764 -5% -41 -5% TOTAL EXPENSES before amortisation -7 356 -6 329 -1 027 16% EBITDA (*) 9 366 56% 7 628 55% 1 738 23% Amortisation -4 456 -3 604 -852 24% EBIT (**) 4 910 29% 4 024 29% 886 22% Other ope. expenses / products 3 - 3 Financial expenses / products 244 -380 624 Fiscal expenses / products -1 060 -377 -683 NET RESULTS 4 097 25% 3 267 23% 830 25%

(*) EBITDA (EBIT before depreciation and amortisation) is the difference between operating income and operating expenses before depreciation, amortisation and impairment.

EBIT includes depreciation, amortisation and impairment.

(**) The 2021 Year End consolidated financial statements are currently being audited.

_ CONTINUED INCREASE IN EARNINGS AND STABLE MARGINS

The increase in revenues in 2021 (up €2.8m, i.e. 20%) was driven by critical business communications solutions (up €2.7m, i.e. 32%), and now account for almost 66% (up 7 pp) of Group revenues. Business was mainly driven by continued benefits of the partnership with the Secure Land Communications (SLC) division at Airbus Defence and Space, the ongoing roll-out of the PCSTORM project, as well as new contracts and projects with French municipalities and private companies won and launched in 2021, including with a new government department.

The topline growth fed directly through to a €3.1 million (23%) jump in EBITDA, increasing by €1.7m (23%) to €9.4 million and representing 56% of 2021 revenue (up 1 pp).

Operating expenses increased at a lower rate than revenue growth and amounted to €7.4m, up from €6.3m in 2020. This €1.1m increase was mainly due to the increase in “net” payroll (up €0.9m), linked to the significant increase in headcount at 31 December 2021 (213) compared to 31 December 2020 (186) and to higher sales commissions. These strengthened teams will enable the Group to support and sustain business growth, maintain its technological lead and better meet the demands of the numerous projects already underway. As reported in mid-year, the Group's “net” payroll charge, following the capitalisation of staff costs relating to product development (€4.9m in 2021 compared to €3.8m in 2020), remains under control and represents 35% of revenues for the period.

After depreciation and amortisation (€4.5 million, including €3.4 million in development costs), EBIT amounted to €4.9 million, up €0.9 million, and represented 29% of full-year revenue, stable compared to 2020.

After €0.2 million of net financial income, reflecting favourable movements in the USD/EUR exchange rate in the second half of 2021, and a net tax loss of €1.1 million following the deferred tax impact of the capitalisation of development costs, the Group reported net income of €4.1 million, up €0.8m (25%) versus 2020.

_ STRONG CASH FLOW AND ROBUST FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

The balance sheet total was €34.3 million, up from €31 million at 31 December 2020 (see appendix below). The Group's financial structure was further strengthened at 31 December 2021 with shareholders' equity reaching €18.5 million (up €2.5m) and a healthy net cash balance of €5.4 million (excluding lease liabilities).

Gross cash came to €8.2 million at 31 December 2021, down €1.3 million following an increase in investments driven by revenue growth.

Operating cash flow amounted to €7.3 million (including the impact of IFRS 16 of €0.5 million following reclassification between operating and financing cash flows) up €1.8 million compared to 2020. Free cash flow (€8.9m) more than covered the increase in working capital (€1.6m) generated by business growth. Recurring investments in product development rose sharply to €6.2 million (see appendix below). It should also be noted that in relation to the CIR research tax credit, no payment was recorded in 2021 (compared to €0.9m in 2020). It is expected to be made in the first half of 2022 in the amount of €1 million. Finally, financing cash flow was negative at €2.5 million, impacted by €0.4 million loan repayments over the period, a €0.5 million increase in lease liabilities under IFRS 16, capital transactions (€1.9m following the exercise of share warrants in the first half of 2021) and the purchase of treasury shares (€3.5m).

_ 2022 OUTLOOK: NEW ORGANISATION, QUALITY OF SOLUTIONS OFFERED AND STRUCTURAL PROJECTS

As predicted in our 2021 revenue release in February, 2021 earnings rose sharply, sustained by revenue growth and by an ongoing tight grip on costs, making it possible to maintain the already high operating margins.

In the “platforms” business, several structural French and European ministerial projects, with significant financial impacts, are expected to be finalised over the coming weeks. The Group is still very well positioned to be selected as one of the successful bids. As such, “platform” revenues in 2022 will be closely linked to the timing of official notifications and the operational deployment of these projects. The Group's new organisation will help to negotiate this new stage in its development with agility.

Development of “platforms” business will also be linked to the range of opportunities provided by the commercial ecosystem which the Group has developed over the last few months. In the short term, these commercial actions are expected to result in new partnerships and projects, particularly in France, where issues relating to the sovereignty of the proposed collaborative solutions are increasingly prevalent and strategic. Future sources of revenue and growth may therefore rapidly diversify.

Investments made in the team on mission and team on the run solutions are integrated into secure, scalable and sovereign technical architectures, which is a genuine point of difference compared to other existing solutions.

The Group's positive free cash flow enables it to support its developments, while ensuring and increasing the “end-to-end” quality of products, their features and components (servers, mobile and web applications).

Furthermore, “legacy” business is recurring and should therefore generate 2022 revenue close to that of 2021. As this market remains opportunistic, potential new customers or an extended user base could generate occasional growth.

In the short term, the geo-political context of the last few weeks is not expected to have a negative impact on the Group's internal (product development) and external (business development) activities.

The Group is confident that its solutions are appropriate for the challenges and markets currently addressed, as well as addressable markets. The technological lead of these solutions positions it amongst the major players in the critical communications market. As with all technological advancements, the only unknown is scaling and how quickly these new generation solutions can be made available to and adopted by the entire addressable market. The resilience of the Group's technical organisation and teams positions it to take advantage of future growth in the communications and mission critical markets.

Consolidated financial position at 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020

in K€ 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-20 Intangible assets 12 452 9 991 Tangible assets 1 750 2 287 Other financial assets 495 701 Deferred tax assets 72 65 NON CURRENT ASSETS 14 769 13 043 Receivables 7 677 6 141 Other receivables 1 561 1 328 Other financial assets 2 114 987 Cash and cash equivalent 8 200 9 536 CURRENT ASSETS 19 552 17 993 TOTAL ASSETS 34 321 31 036 Capital 305 292 Paid in capital 9 819 7 931 Consolidated reserves 7 811 4 629 Self owned shares -3 556 -165 Net Result Group share 4 097 3 267 Non controlling interests - - TOTAL EQUITY 18 476 15 954 Financial liabilities 2 522 2 804 Rental liabilities 511 952 Non current provisions 403 387 Deferred financial revenues 1 636 1 476 Deferred tax liabilities 1 114 201 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 6 185 5 820 Financial liabilities 269 363 Rental liabilities 441 502 Current provisions 1 7 Payables 1 075 898 Social and fiscal debts 3 340 2 634 Deferred fiscal products 818 738 Deferred revenues 3 715 4 119 CURRENT LIABILITIES 9 660 9 262 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 34 321 31 036

Consolidated cash flow 2021 and 2020

in K€ FY 2021 FY 2020 Var. Consolidated net result 4 097 3 267 830 Capacity of self financing before cost of debt and taxes 8 938 6 076 2 862 -Variation of working capital 1 647 631 1 016 Net operating cash flow 7 291 5 445 1 846 Change in fixed assets -6 174 -5 047 -1 127 Change in other cash flow linked to investment operations (CIR) - 884 -884 Net investing cash flow -6 174 -4 163 -2 011 Net financing cash flow -2 453 4 247 -6 700 Cash variation -1 336 994 -2 330 Cash at the end of the period 8 200 9 536 -1 336

About STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW)

A major player for 20 years in the critical communications market, STREAMWIDE has successfully developed its Team on mission (mission critical) and Team on the run (business critical) software solutions for administrations and businesses. These solutions for smartphones and PCs, offered in a SaaS model or on Premise, benefit from numerous functionalities such as the multimedia group discussions, VoIP, push-to-talk (MCPTT and MCx new generation 4G / 5G LTE), geolocation, digitization and automation of business processes. These innovative solutions meet the growing needs for digital transformation and real-time coordination of interventions. They allow field teams to transform individual contributions into collective successes and to act as one in the most demanding professional environments.

STREAMWIDE is also present on the Value-Added Services software market for telecom operators (visual voice messaging, billing and charging of calls in real time, interactive voice servers, applications and announcements) with more than 130 million end users all over the world.

Based in France and present in Europe, USA, Asia and Africa, STREAMWIDE is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris) – ALSTW FR0010528059.

For more information, http://www.streamwide.com and visit our LinkedIn pages @streamwide and Twitter @streamwide .

