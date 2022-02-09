09/02/2022 - 08:00

GROUP MANAGEMENT TEAM STRENGTHENED

RONAN JAMET APPOINTED VP ENGINEERING

ELODIE LOPES APPOINTED GROUP HRD

_ STREAMWIDE (FR0010528059 - ALSTW - eligible for French PEA-PME), the expert in critical communications software solutions, today announces the appointment of Ronan Jamet to manage the Group's technological developments. He has held this position at Cirpack for nearly seven years. STREAMWIDE is also strengthening its expertise in talent management with the appointment of Elodie Lopes as Group Human Resources Director.

Ronan Jamet appointed VP Engineering

With over 20 years' experience working for large international groups, Ronan Jamet has been largely instrumental in developing new digital and cloud-based telecommunications solutions in fast-changing environments. He notably helped step up the development of IP core network products and collaborative solutions.

After graduating from the Ecole Nationale d'Ingénieurs in Brest, Ronan began his career in 1998 at Alcatel-Lucent as a software development engineer in the R&D team responsible for business solutions.

In 2000 he joined Cirpack as project manager. The company became Thomson Telecom, then Technicolor, and Ronan was promoted to R&D Director in 2010 and CTO in 2015. Reporting directly to the Group Chairman and CEO, he successfully took on the challenges of industrialising business processes and migrating fixed and mobile telephone solutions to NFV (Network Function Virtualisation) architectures and cloud infrastructures.

As CTO, he also managed Cirpack's R&D teams comprising over 80 people, significantly expanding the Group's technological innovation portfolio.

Ronan Jamet will replace Zakaria Nadhir, who is leaving the Group to pursue new personal projects and will also step down as a Director of STREAMWIDE. To the Company's knowledge, he is no longer a shareholder of STREAMWIDE, having recently sold all of his shares.

To replace him as Director, at the proposal of the Chairman of the Board, the Board of Directors has co-opted Olivier Truelle, Group Chief Financial Officer since 2010 and Chairman of the Group's French and Tunisian subsidiaries.

“The Board of Directors expresses its thanks to Zakaria Nadhir for his contributions to STREAMWIDE and its Board as CTO for over 20 years. We would like to welcome Ronan Jamet, who will apply all his experience to help the Group pursue its bold developments.” Pascal Beglin, STREAMWIDE Chairman and CEO.

Elodie Lopes to head the Human Resources Department

Elodie Lopes was appointed STREAMWIDE Group Human Resources Director on 3 January 2022.

Holding two Master's degrees in Private Law and Human Resources, Elodie Lopes began her career at IT service provider Consort NT as a recruiter for infrastructure and networks. She then joined Gemalto, merged into Thales in 2019, where for 10 years she held various positions as human resources and industrial relations manager with an international remit.

Driven by a passion for the tech industry backed by years of experience, Elodie Lopes will now help STREAMWIDE implement its organisational strategy and HR policies across the Group.

“We are proud to welcome Elodie. Her expertise, experience and personality will be decisive in supporting the model we plan to develop at STREAMWIDE. Hiring talent and supporting their careers is a key factor in the success of tech companies.” Pascal Beglin, STREAMWIDE Chairman and CEO.

Next financial release: FY 2021 revenue, Monday 14 February 2022

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

About STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW)

A major player for 20 years in the critical communications market, STREAMWIDE has successfully developed its Team on mission (mission critical) and Team on the run (business critical) software solutions for administrations and businesses. These solutions for smartphones and PCs, offered in a SaaS model or on Premise, benefit from numerous functionalities such as the multimedia group discussions, VoIP, push-to-talk (MCPTT and MCx new generation 4G / 5G LTE), geolocation, digitization and automation of business processes. These innovative solutions meet the growing needs for digital transformation and real-time coordination of interventions. They allow field teams to transform individual contributions into collective successes and to act as one in the most demanding professional environments.

STREAMWIDE is also present on the Value-Added Services software market for telecom operators (visual voice messaging, billing and charging of calls in real time, interactive voice servers, applications and announcements) with more than 130 million end users all over the world.

Based in France and present in Europe, USA, Asia and Africa, STREAMWIDE is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris) – ALSTW FR0010528059.

For more information, http://www.streamwide.com and visit our LinkedIn pages @streamwide and Twitter @streamwide .

