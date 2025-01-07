 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

Stif : Financial agenda for 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Financial agenda for 2025

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, January 7, 2025 – 5:45 pm – STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), expert in the explosion protection, is announcing its financial agenda for 2025.

Publication dates and investor meeting
  • 2024 ANNUAL REVENUE
January 22, 2025
  • 2024 ANNUAL RESULTS
March 27, 202 5
  • Investor meeting
April 02, 2025 – 10:00 am (Paris)
  • ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING
May 22, 2025
  • 2025 FIRST HALF REVENUE
July 22, 202 5
  • 2025 FIRST HALF RESULTS
October 1, 2025
  • Investor meeting
October 02, 2025 – 10:00 am (Paris)

This timetable is given for information only and may be modified if necessary. All publications will take place after market close.

STIF, expert in the explosion protection

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial group that designs, manufactures, and markets innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Initially specialized in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, lifting straps and compression fittings, the family-owned Group has diversified in the last ten years by expanding into passive protection against the risk of industrial dust explosions and since 2022 in the field of explosion protection for battery energy storage systems (BESS). With 189 employees, product ranges listed and recognized worldwide, and three plants in France and Asia, and soon in the USA, the Group intends to become a leader in this sector, which is directly linked to the exponential growth of the renewable energies market.

Contacts

STIF
External Relations
Géraldine Baudouin
direction@stifnet.com
02 41 72 16 83		 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Investor Relations
Ghislaine Gasparetto
stif@actifin.fr
01 56 88 11 22		 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Press Relations
Michael Scholze
michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com
01 56 88 11 14
