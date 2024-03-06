06/03/2024 - 17:45

STIF launches a free share allocation plan

for its employees in France

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, March 6th, 2024 – 17h45 – STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), Specialist in protection against explosions, announces the implementation of a free share allocation plan for the benefit of all of its employees in France, in order to involve them in the future growth of the Group.

The Board of Directors of STIF on February 2nd, 2024, decided to implement a free allocation plan of a maximum of 50,840 shares, or 1% of the capital, to 124 employees on permanent contract and operating in a French entity of the Group. This plan is part of the authorization given by the General Meeting of September 7th, 2023, and does not concern corporate officers. It is financed in the form of a capital increase by incorporation of reserves.

The allocation of 410 shares per employee is carried out subject to presence on the date of implementation of the plan, and until the final allocation date, set for February 2nd, 2025, at the end of which the employees still present in the company will be full beneficiaries of the shares allocated.

José Burgos, CEO of STIF, indicates: “Our employees contribute every day to the Group's performance and its international influence. They also strongly participated in the success of our IPO on Euronext® Paris. This operation is part of management's desire to involve them in the creation of value and to allow them to become shareholders. With this major plan, our ambition is to strengthen their support for the Group's expansion project, to reward their loyalty and to ensure the success of current and future developments, particularly in the very strong growth market for BESS in renewable energies. »

Next event

Publication of 2023 annual results: April 10th, 2024

STIF, the explosion protection specialist

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial player specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of innovative industrial equipment intended for niche markets. Historically positioned in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, elevator belts and compression couplings, the family group has diversified over the last ten years by developing in the field of passive protection against the risks of industrial dust explosions, and since 2022 in the activity of protection against the risks of explosion of battery energy storage systems (BESS). With 189 employees, internationally referenced and recognized product ranges, 3 factories spread between France and Asia, and soon in the USA, the Group intends to take a leading position in this sector directly linked to the exponential growth market of renewable energies.

Contacts