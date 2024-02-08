08/02/2024 - 09:45

Paris – 8 February 2024. European digital services group SQLI announces the acquisition of Levana, an independent French agency founded in 2017. With a team of 70 employees, Levana has established itself as a key player in the Salesforce ecosystem, the global leader in customer relationship management solutions. After four years focused on accelerating sales momentum and strengthening its operating model, SQLI makes its first targeted acquisition to support its growth ambitions.

Recognized as a Salesforce "Summit Partner" since 2021, Levana offers a complete range of services, from strategic consulting to solution implementation and application maintenance. Levana has more than 250 certifications in the various Salesforce Clouds, including Marketing Cloud, Revenue Cloud and Core (Sales, Service, and Experience).

This operation will enable the SQLI group to strengthen its e-commerce and digital experience platform integration capabilities. A long-standing partner of SAP, Microsoft and Adobe in these fields, SQLI is extending its expertise to Salesforce, in order to support its customers in their digital transformation needs.

This operation is in line with the SQLI group's announced intention to make targeted acquisitions in its market.

Philippe Donche-Gay, Chairman and CEO of SQLI, comments: “I'm delighted to be back on the path of external growth for SQLI and to welcome Levana's talents to the group. Its management team has demonstrated its talent in recent years, and with their skills we will be able to consolidate our position in the customer experience platform market.”

Abel Attias, Chairman of Levana, added: “With its presence in multiple countries and its development center in Morocco, SQLI represents for Levana the opportunity to pursue its path of growth and innovation.”

About SQLI : Founded in 1990, SQLI is a European digital services group that supports major international brands in creating value through Digital. Its creative and technical teams are committed to providing customers, consumers, and users with new and engaging experiences based on the best technologies and methodologies, as well as their skills and convictions. They design, develop, and deploy strong and effective architectures that improve companies' agility, increase their efficiency, and promote their growth. SQLI's 2,100 employees are spread over 13 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Morocco, Mauritius, and Dubai. In 2022, the SQLI group generated revenues of €246m. SQLI has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July 2000.