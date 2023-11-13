13/11/2023 - 18:00



November 13, 2023

November 13, 2023. SQLI Digital Experience has published the main features of its share buyback program established in accordance with the provisions of articles 241-1 et seq. of the AMF's general regulations, and has entered into a share buyback agreement with an investment services provider.

The objectives of this share buyback program are as follows:

Their allocation to employees and officers of the Company and related companies, in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down by law, notably in connection with profit-sharing schemes, stock option plans, free share issues or company savings plans;

Their allocation on exercise of rights attached to securities giving entitlement by redemption, conversion, exchange, presentation of a warrant or any other means to existing shares in the Company;

Their cancellation, subject to the adoption by the Annual General Meeting of the resolution authorizing a capital reduction;

The Company will ensure that these objectives are achieved in compliance with applicable regulations.

The implementation of this program falls within the scope of the provisions of Articles 241-1 to 241-7 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse.

The Annual General Meeting set :

the maximum number of shares to be acquired is 10% of the total number of shares comprising the share capital, which currently stands at 4,657,019 shares;

a maximum purchase price of €60 per share, excluding costs;

and the maximum amount allocated to this program at five million euros (€5,000,000).

This authorization was granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 28, 2023.

The program entrusted to the investment company amounts to one million euros (€1,000,000), with a maximum of 20,000 shares, and is launched for a period of 6 months, i.e. until May 10, 2024.

About SQLI Group: Founded in 1990, SQLI is a European digital services group that helps major international brands create value through digital. Its creative and technical teams are committed to offering customers, consumers and users new and engaging experiences, drawing on the best technologies and methodologies as well as their skills and convictions. They design, develop and deploy robust, high-performance architectures that improve business agility, increase efficiency and promote growth. Its 2,300 employees work in 13 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the UK, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Morocco, Mauritius and Dubai. In 2022, the SQLI Group generated sales of €246 million. SQLI has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since July 21, 2000.

