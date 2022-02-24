24/02/2022 - 07:00

THE SQLI GROUP ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF THIERRY MILEO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF SQLI FRANCE

The SQLI Group, a major player in digital experience in Europe, has appointed Thierry Mileo as Managing Director, France. As such, Thierry Mileo is a member of the Executive Committee and reports directly to Philippe Donche-Gay, President and CEO of the Group.

MORE THAN 20 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE in LEADING GROUPS withIN THE DIGITAL SECTOR

A graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique (a prestigious French public institution of higher education and research) and the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Techniques Avancées (the select French graduate school of engineering known as ENSTA), Thierry holds a Master of Science in Electrical & Computer Engineering from the University of California and an MBA from INSEAD. He began his career with the French public administration, at the Délégation générale pour l'Armement (the French General Delegation for Armaments), followed by a period in ministerial cabinets before joining Bouygues Telecom as Director of Strategy and External Affairs in 1994.

After having created and worked as Managing Director of FirstMark Communications France in 1999, he joined Ingenico where he managed the European zone, then Atos Origin as Vice President in charge of the Telecommunications and Media market. After 6 years with IBM Global Business Services as Executive Partner, leader of the Telecommunications-Media-Energy sector, he joined Accenture France in 2016 as Executive Director of the Resources sector, leader of the Utilities industry and global key accounts.

ONE MISSION: ACCELERATE SQLI'S TRANSFORMATION IN FRANCE

In a context of market recovery after the pandemic, Thierry's mission will be to accelerate the transformation of SQLI in France and strengthen its position in the digital experience market.

Thierry Mileo says: "I'm joining SQLI with enthusiasm. The Group is ideally positioned in the growth markets of digital experience platforms (DXPs), e-Commerce and digital transformation of companies. It meets the challenges of large groups and mid-sized companies, in terms of deployment of unified multi-channel experiences with their customers, the general public (B2C), business professionals (B2B), as well as their employees. Our expertise in France, Europe and Morocco is widely recognized in the market.

Philippe Donche-Gay adds: "I am happy to welcome Thierry to SQLI. His extensive experience, developed at the best companies within our sector and in particular his experience in the development of large accounts, will contribute to the success of our business. I am convinced that this reinforcement of SQLI's governance in France will allow us to achieve the growth and profitability objectives we have set for ourselves.

About SQLI Digital Experience: Founded in 1990, SQLI Digital Experience is a European digital services company that defines, builds and grows the digital business value of international A-brands.

Technical and creative thinkers, their teams are committed to delivering meaningful and engaging experiences by leveraging technologies, methodologies, skills and creativity to get closer to the customer or user and capture their attention. They design, develop and deploy solid and high-performing architectures that improve business agility, increase efficiencies and facilitate business growth.

Their 2,100 employees are located in 13 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, The United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, The Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Morocco, Mauritius and Dubai. In 2021, the SQLI Group achieved revenue of €225m.

