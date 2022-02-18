18/02/2022 - 17:45

Changes in the governance OF SQLI

APPOINTMENT OF BEV WHITE AND ALEXIS NASARD TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Following the success of the public offering initiated by DBAY Advisors, the SQLI Group is aligning its governance and welcomes Bev White and Alexis Nasard to its Board of Directors.

As part of the implementation of this new governance, the Board of Directors, which met on Friday, February 18, 2022, took note of the resignation of Véronique Reille Soult de Dalmatie and Hervé de Beublain from their positions as Directors.

In order to ensure their succession, the Board has co-opted Ms. Bev White, currently Head of the Harvey Nash Group.

With a scientific background and an MBA in Strategy, Marketing, Finance and Management, Bev White began her professional career in 1987 in the IT department of Schlumberger. In 1994, she joined NTL, a telecoms, internet and TV company, as Information Systems Director for eight years. She then took her first steps in the world of HR by becoming Managing Director of Penna Careers Services, a group specialized in HR management, employer branding and recruitment. She joined the main Board in 2012. She was a founder of a global network of career specialists, Career star group in over 80 countries and was chair of the Board for 4 years. After a period as CEO of Intoo UK and Ireland and Gi Group UK, she became Group CEO of the Harvey Nash Group in 2020.

And Mr. Alexis Nasard, Senior Business Advisor at McKinsey & Company.

Alexis Nasard holds an MBA (UC Berkeley) and an MS in Engineering. He has 30 years of experience in large international groups in the consumer goods, fashion retail and consulting sectors. After spending 17 years at Procter & Gamble, he joined Heineken in 2010 to become President, Western Europe, and Global m Chief Marketing Officer. In 2016, he was appointed CEO of the Bata Group, a position he held for 5 years. In parallel with his various assignments, he sat on the Board of Directors of the BBH agency for 5 years, was an Officer of the Consumers Industries Group of the World Economic Forum, and became a member of the Advisory Board of Salvatore Ferragamo. He is also an Executive in Residence at IMD. After a period as CEO of Kantar, he joined the consulting firm McKinsey in 2022 as Senior Business Advisor.

Philippe Donche-Gay, Chairman and CEO of SQLI, said: "I would like to thank Véronique Reille-Soult de Dalmatie and Hervé de Beublain for their support of SQLI's development over many years. And I am pleased to welcome Bev White and Alexis Nasard, to the Board of Directors, who will benefit from their deep experience. This governance now reflects the new distribution of capital, which is majority owned by DBAY Advisors.

About SQLI Digital Experience: Founded in 1990, SQLI Digital Experience is a European digital services company that defines, builds and grows the digital business value of international A-brands.

Technical and creative thinkers, their teams are committed to delivering meaningful and engaging experiences by leveraging technologies, methodologies, skills and creativity to get closer to the customer or user and capture their attention. They design, develop and deploy solid and high-performing architectures that improve business agility, increase efficiencies and facilitate business growth.

Their 2,100 employees are located in 13 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, The United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, The Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Morocco, Mauritius and Dubai. In 2021, the SQLI Group achieved revenue of €226m.

SQLI has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July 2000.

