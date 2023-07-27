27/07/2023 - 18:00

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 27, 2023 – Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a European group specializing in smartshopping, has published and filed with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers, its Half Year Financial Report at June 30, 2023.

It can be consulted on the website of the Company: http://showroomprivegroup.com

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion.

Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and

six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed rapid growth.

Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP) and reported GMV of almost €950 million incl. VAT

in 2022, and net revenue of €657 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 1,000 people.

Contacts