2023 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 27, 2023 – Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a European group specializing in smartshopping, has published and filed with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers, its Half Year Financial Report at June 30, 2023.

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion.

Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and

six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed rapid growth.

Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP) and reported GMV of almost €950 million incl. VAT

in 2022, and net revenue of €657 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 1,000 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé NewCap
Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial communications
Théo Martin, Louis-Victor Delouvrier 
   
Anne Charlotte Neau-Julliard
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net		 Financial media relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu
