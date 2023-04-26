26/04/2023 - 17:50

La Plaine Saint Denis, April 26, 2023 – Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a European group specializing in smartshopping, informs its shareholders about the upcoming convening of the shareholders' meetings of the company.

ADDITIONAL ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

As indicated in its press release date March 31st, 2023, SRP Groupe's shareholders are invited to attend the additional ordinary shareholders' meeting which will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. 1 impasse du Pilier, 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis.

This additional ordinary shareholders' meeting will be convened to cure the current irregularity in the situation of the auditors following an error made in the appointment process of Alain Pater SAS, as substitute auditors of the Company in 2017.

As a reminder, this technical issue is unrelated to the accounting and financial information in the accounts of the Company.

A notice of meeting (avis de réunion), including the agenda, the draft resolutions that the Board of Directors plans to submit to a vote of shareholders, and main instructions for attending, voting and exercising shareholder rights at the General Meeting on May 26, 2023, has been published on April 21, 2023 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) (bulletin n° 48 of April 21, 2023, announcement no. 2301047).

This notice of meeting can be consulted online on the Company's website at https://www.showroomprivegroup.com/en/shareholders-meeting/. All the information concerning the General Meeting will also be available on this website.

The notice of meeting will be followed by a convening notice (avis de convocation), which will be published in the BALO and a French legal announcement journal within the legal and regulatory timeframes.

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting will be made available to shareholders at the registered office at 1 rue des Blés ZAC Montjoie 93212 La Plaine Saint-Denis Cedex France and on the company's website at https://www.showroomprivegroup.com/en/shareholders-meeting/ according to legal and regulatory requirements.

ANNUAL COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

SRP Groupe's shareholders will also be invited to attend the annual combined shareholders' meeting which will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. 1 impasse du Pilier, 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis.

A notice of meeting (avis de réunion), including the agenda, the draft resolutions that the Board of Directors plans to submit to a vote of shareholders, and main instructions for attending, voting and exercising shareholder rights at the Annual Combined Shareholders' Meeting on June 30, 2023, will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) within the legal and regulatory timeframes.

Cet avis de réunion ainsi que toutes les informations concernant l'Assemblée Générale Mixte Annuelle seront mis à disposition sur le site Internet de la Société.

This notice of meeting and the preparatory documents for the General Meeting will be made available to shareholders at the registered office at 1 rue des Blés ZAC Montjoie 93212 La Plaine Saint-Denis Cedex France and on the company's website at https://www.showroomprivegroup.com/en/shareholders-meeting/.

