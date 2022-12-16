16/12/2022 - 17:45

La Plaine Saint Denis, December 16, 2022 – On December 15, 2022, The Board of Directors of SRP Groupe, chaired by M. David Dayan, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of SRP Groupe, has decided to coopt François de Castelnau as Member of the Board of Directors, replacing Thierry Petit who informed the Board of his decision to leave his position as Board member.

Cooptation of M. François de Castelnau, Deputy-CEO and Group Chief Finance Officer, as Member of the Board of Directors

The cooption of M. François de Castelnau has been decided in order to fill the position left by Thierry Petit, who has decided to leave his position as Board Member effective on December 1st, 2022, for the remaining duration of the initial appointment of Thierry Petit, until SRP Groupe's shareholders' meeting to be convened on June 21st, 2023 to approve the accounts of fiscal year 2022. The Board of Directors chose someone whose skills have been widely recognized since he joined the Group over 3 years ago. This cooption will be submitted for approval at the earliest SRP Groupe's shareholders' meeting.

David Dayan, co-founder of Showroomprivé, Chairman and CEO of SRP Groupe, stated: “I am glad that François is joining the Board and that his appointment is submitted to the shareholders. Thanks to his deep experience of the sector and his very good knowledge of the business, he will be able to fully contribute, as a Board Member, to the Group's strategy.”

François de Castelnau, 53, began his career in 1995 as an auditor at Deloitte. He became in 1999 Director of Internal Audit and then Chief Financial Officer at ERMEWA Group, the world leader in tank container and wagon rental. In 2013, he joined the Philippe Ginestet Group, which notably owns the Gifi, Tati and Besson brands, as the Group's Chief Administrative and Financial Officer. François de Castelnau joined Showroomprivé in June 2019 as Chief Financial Officer. In January 2022, he is appointed as deputy-CEO of SRP Groupe.

With extensive experience in the financial and retail sectors, François de Castelnau brings to the Board of Directors his proficiency over technical subjects regarding business management and investments.

Composition of the Board of Directors

SRP Groupe's Board of Directors now includes the following 11 members:

David Dayan, Chairman-CEO

Sophie Moreau-Garenne, Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee

Olivier Marcheteau, Independent Director, Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, Member of the Audit Committee

Cyril Vermeulen, Independent Director, Member of the Audit Committee, Member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee

Michael Dayan, Director, Member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee

Clémence Gastaldi, Independent Director

Eric Dayan, Director

Brigitte Tambosi, Director

Emilie Patou, Director

François de Castelnau, Director

Benoît Camps, Non-voting member of the Board (censor)

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.

SRP Groupe, holding company of the Showroomprivé Group, is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP). The Group reported gross revenue of almost €1 billion incl. VAT in 2021, and net revenue of €724 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 950 people.

For more information: https://showroomprivegroup.com

CONTACTS