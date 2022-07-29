La Plaine Saint Denis, July 29, 2022 – Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer, specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, has published and filed with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers its Half Year Financial Report at June 30, 2022.
ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE
Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.
Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP) and reported gross revenue of almost €1 billion incl. VAT[1] in 2021, and net revenue of €724 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 950 people.
[1] Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is the total amount transactions invoiced, including all taxes. It therefore includes gross online sales, including sales on the Marketplace, other services and other income