Half-Year report on liquidity Contract
La Plaine Saint Denis, July 6, 2022– Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2022:
- 273,877 shares
- 43,168.1 euros
As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:
- 172,558 shares
- 146,195 euros
Over the six-month period starting January 1st, 2022 and ending June 30th, 2022, the following transactions were executed:
- 815 purchase transactions
- 633 sale transactions
Over the same period, the traded volumes were:
- Purchase : 612.436 shares and 952,578 euros
- Sale : 501.450 shares and 792,111 euros
ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE
Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.
Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP) and reported gross revenue of almost €1 billion incl. VAT[1] in 2021, and net revenue of €724 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 950 people.
For more information: https://showroomprivegroup.com
|PURCHASE
|SALE
|Date
|Number of purchase transactions
|Shares purchased
|Number of purchase transactions
|Shares purchased
|Number of purchase transactions
|Shares purchased
|Total
|815
|612436
|952578,15
|633
|501450
|792110,88
|03/01/2022
|7
|2300
|4922
|12
|10200
|22579,5
|04/01/2022
|10
|8400
|18536
|6
|2300
|5187,5
|05/01/2022
|3
|1101
|2378,17
|12
|7201
|15846,17
|06/01/2022
|9
|8200
|17609,5
|0
|0
|0
|07/01/2022
|6
|5200
|11041
|0
|0
|0
|10/01/2022
|8
|9100
|18304,5
|1
|1100
|2315,5
|11/01/2022
|1
|1000
|2020
|16
|9900
|20102
|12/01/2022
|1
|474
|964,59
|14
|10200
|21194
|13/01/2022
|6
|2300
|4720
|9
|4111
|8568,94
|14/01/2022
|12
|7200
|14738,5
|4
|2700
|5567
|17/01/2022
|1
|1
|2,05
|8
|5634
|11635,59
|18/01/2022
|19
|11201
|22856,59
|3
|1101
|2295,59
|19/01/2022
|7
|6400
|13003
|8
|4272
|8761,82
|20/01/2022
|8
|5459
|10946,39
|9
|6105
|12354,18
|21/01/2022
|12
|9332
|18412,29
|1
|1000
|2000
|24/01/2022
|19
|10200
|19723,4
|0
|0
|0
|25/01/2022
|8
|4900
|8985,8
|7
|2300
|4308,6
|26/01/2022
|1
|1100
|2002
|13
|7200
|13358,4
|27/01/2022
|9
|5200
|9485,4
|17
|20000
|38525,4
|28/01/2022
|8
|7200
|13968,8
|4
|1101
|2190,99
|31/01/2022
|2
|1001
|1911,94
|8
|7001
|13705,94
|01/02/2022
|1
|1500
|2874
|15
|2500
|4818
|02/02/2022
|16
|11300
|21348,4
|1
|1100
|2129,6
|03/02/2022
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2301
|4307,68
|04/02/2022
|7
|7200
|13219,4
|1
|1100
|2057
|07/02/2022
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2300
|4193,8
|08/02/2022
|1
|1100
|1999,8
|3
|2300
|4242
|09/02/2022
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1100
|2046
|10/02/2022
|6
|6300
|11503
|8
|1125
|2104
|11/02/2022
|5
|3100
|5580,8
|3
|2301
|4261,45
|14/02/2022
|18
|8400
|14959
|3
|1200
|2196
|15/02/2022
|2
|1100
|1969
|4
|2300
|4195,2
|16/02/2022
|9
|5200
|9354,2
|1
|1100
|2021,8
|17/02/2022
|13
|10200
|17685,8
|0
|0
|0
|18/02/2022
|15
|13200
|21665,4
|1
|3000
|5040
|21/02/2022
|3
|2190
|3437,92
|4
|7000
|11430
|22/02/2022
|7
|6810
|10601,4
|11
|8607
|13744,86
|23/02/2022
|9
|6500
|9877
|1
|1000
|1564
|24/02/2022
|12
|8500
|12130
|21
|24400
|37174
|25/02/2022
|9
|8119
|12393,36
|5
|6000
|9616
|28/02/2022
|18
|6383
|9703,69
|7
|3001
|4701,53
|01/03/2022
|10
|3500
|5248,1
|4
|2001
|3237,62
|02/03/2022
|10
|10000
|14195
|10
|8223
|12139,59
|03/03/2022
|3
|2501
|3551,45
|6
|4279
|6337,33
|04/03/2022
|17
|14001
|19076,4
|1
|1
|1,4
|07/03/2022
|5
|5001
|6276,26
|4
|5001
|6711,26
|08/03/2022
|6
|7500
|9205
|1
|1500
|1860
|09/03/2022
|0
|0
|0
|38
|28500
|39987
|10/03/2022
|10
|7501
|10351,49
|1
|1
|1,49
|11/03/2022
|7
|7500
|9395
|1
|1
|1,25
|14/03/2022
|12
|12501
|15826,3
|2
|2501
|3376,3
|15/03/2022
|5
|5001
|6076,23
|1
|1
|1,23
|16/03/2022
|1
|1
|1,23
|4
|2501
|3126,23
|17/03/2022
|6
|5001
|6021,25
|2
|2501
|3126,25
|18/03/2022
|3
|2501
|2976,21
|8
|7501
|9141,21
|21/03/2022
|3
|5000
|6100
|3
|2501
|3126,24
|22/03/2022
|1
|1
|1,24
|2
|2501
|3251,24
|23/03/2022
|9
|10001
|12096,29
|1
|1
|1,29
|24/03/2022
|8
|5001
|5871,2
|2
|2501
|2976,2
|25/03/2022
|1
|1
|1,17
|3
|2501
|3026,17
|28/03/2022
|1
|1
|1,19
|6
|5001
|6201,19
|29/03/2022
|1
|1
|1,27
|7
|5001
|6426,27
|30/03/2022
|5
|2591
|3290,62
|1
|1
|1,32
|31/03/2022
|5
|9910
|12535,7
|2
|2500
|3200
|01/04/2022
|2
|2501
|3126,25
|3
|2501
|3251,25
|04/04/2022
|6
|5002
|6375,07
|1
|1
|1,29
|05/04/2022
|2
|1372
|1749,31
|8
|10001
|13201,28
|06/04/2022
|8
|11129
|13714,5
|1
|1
|1,3
|07/04/2022
|1
|1
|1,2
|4
|2501
|3038,7
|08/04/2022
|1
|1
|1,22
|1
|1
|1,22
|11/04/2022
|4
|2501
|2976,18
|1
|1
|1,18
|12/04/2022
|1
|1
|1,19
|9
|5001
|6126,19
|13/04/2022
|1
|1
|1,28
|16
|27501
|37513,78
|14/04/2022
|2
|2500
|3525
|8
|10000
|15100
|19/04/2022
|9
|7500
|11600
|15
|15000
|23625
|20/04/2022
|6
|5001
|7826,58
|8
|10001
|16154,08
|21/04/2022
|8
|7501
|12067,98
|6
|3337
|5567
|22/04/2022
|19
|17501
|26491,52
|5
|5540
|8638,92
|25/04/2022
|7
|2543
|3814,5
|6
|10461
|16417,6
|26/04/2022
|6
|8226
|13200,3
|10
|11500
|18865
|27/04/2022
|6
|6775
|10526,3
|2
|2501
|4026,6
|28/04/2022
|3
|5000
|7650
|0
|0
|0
|29/04/2022
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2500
|3875
|02/05/2022
|10
|10001
|15374,07
|1
|1
|1,57
|03/05/2022
|2
|2501
|3821,55
|1
|1
|1,55
|04/05/2022
|9
|4958
|7437,02
|1
|1
|1,52
|05/05/2022
|6
|2501
|3751,54
|3
|5000
|7590
|06/05/2022
|6
|5001
|7526,52
|3
|5001
|7626,52
|09/05/2022
|7
|10001
|15179,03
|1
|1
|1,53
|10/05/2022
|2
|2501
|3751,53
|5
|2501
|3826,53
|11/05/2022
|4
|5001
|7701,54
|3
|5001
|7876,54
|12/05/2022
|15
|15001
|21849
|2
|2501
|3861,5
|13/05/2022
|6
|5001
|7569,04
|1
|1
|1,54
|16/05/2022
|4
|5001
|7591,55
|2
|2
|3,09
|17/05/2022
|1
|1
|1,5
|5
|5001
|7636,5
|18/05/2022
|4
|2501
|3826,53
|13
|10000
|15527,48
|19/05/2022
|4
|2501
|3776,51
|4
|2501
|3969,01
|20/05/2022
|3
|5001
|7701,59
|1
|1
|1,59
|23/05/2022
|1
|1
|1,56
|4
|5001
|7876,56
|24/05/2022
|53
|25001
|37141,56
|1
|1
|1,56
|25/05/2022
|13
|5001
|7177,14
|4
|2501
|3651,48
|26/05/2022
|8
|2501
|3641,48
|7
|2501
|3676,48
|27/05/2022
|9
|7354
|10812,74
|10
|5001
|7508,98
|30/05/2022
|3
|2501
|3679
|2
|1001
|1500,5
|31/05/2022
|3
|2502
|3527,82
|1
|1
|1,41
|01/06/2022
|3
|2501
|3601,45
|3
|2501
|3626,45
|02/06/2022
|6
|5000
|6975,01
|2
|2501
|3576,42
|03/06/2022
|8
|10001
|13951,44
|6
|5001
|7151,44
|06/06/2022
|1
|1
|1,38
|5
|7501
|10501,38
|07/06/2022
|4
|5001
|7101,43
|1
|1
|1,43
|08/06/2022
|2
|2501
|3526,42
|1
|1
|1,42
|09/06/2022
|7
|7501
|10276,39
|2
|2501
|3501,39
|10/06/2022
|6
|7501
|10051,34
|1
|1
|1,34
|13/06/2022
|20
|12501
|16371,33
|1
|1
|1,33
|14/06/2022
|3
|5001
|6301,32
|0
|0
|0
|15/06/2022
|1
|1
|1,22
|19
|12501
|15551,22
|16/06/2022
|8
|3141
|3758,45
|1
|1
|1,25
|17/06/2022
|1
|1
|1,18
|3
|3822
|4677,33
|20/06/2022
|1
|1
|1,2
|4
|4088
|5031,89
|21/06/2022
|4
|4501
|5365,23
|9
|4593
|5674,39
|22/06/2022
|1
|1
|1,24
|1
|1
|1,24
|23/06/2022
|3
|1001
|1213,22
|1
|1
|1,22
|24/06/2022
|3
|1001
|1206,23
|11
|12501
|15526,23
|27/06/2022
|4
|1501
|1891,29
|10
|5380
|6984,07
|28/06/2022
|8
|2001
|2479,76
|6
|2501
|3151,26
|29/06/2022
|2
|1000
|1234,5
|0
|0
|0
|30/06/2022
|17
|4001
|4846,23
|1
|1
|1,23
[1] Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is the total amount transactions invoiced, including all taxes. It therefore includes gross online sales, including sales on the Marketplace, other services and other income