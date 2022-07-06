06/07/2022 - 17:45

Half-Year report on liquidity Contract

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 6, 2022– Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2022:

273,877 shares

43,168.1 euros

As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:

172,558 shares

146,195 euros

Over the six-month period starting January 1st, 2022 and ending June 30th, 2022, the following transactions were executed:

815 purchase transactions

633 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volumes were:

Purchase : 612.436 shares and 952,578 euros

Sale : 501.450 shares and 792,111 euros

ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.



Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP) and reported gross revenue of almost €1 billion incl. VAT[1] in 2021, and net revenue of €724 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 950 people.



For more information: https://showroomprivegroup.com



PURCHASE SALE Date Number of purchase transactions Shares purchased Number of purchase transactions Shares purchased Number of purchase transactions Shares purchased Total 815 612436 952578,15 633 501450 792110,88 03/01/2022 7 2300 4922 12 10200 22579,5 04/01/2022 10 8400 18536 6 2300 5187,5 05/01/2022 3 1101 2378,17 12 7201 15846,17 06/01/2022 9 8200 17609,5 0 0 0 07/01/2022 6 5200 11041 0 0 0 10/01/2022 8 9100 18304,5 1 1100 2315,5 11/01/2022 1 1000 2020 16 9900 20102 12/01/2022 1 474 964,59 14 10200 21194 13/01/2022 6 2300 4720 9 4111 8568,94 14/01/2022 12 7200 14738,5 4 2700 5567 17/01/2022 1 1 2,05 8 5634 11635,59 18/01/2022 19 11201 22856,59 3 1101 2295,59 19/01/2022 7 6400 13003 8 4272 8761,82 20/01/2022 8 5459 10946,39 9 6105 12354,18 21/01/2022 12 9332 18412,29 1 1000 2000 24/01/2022 19 10200 19723,4 0 0 0 25/01/2022 8 4900 8985,8 7 2300 4308,6 26/01/2022 1 1100 2002 13 7200 13358,4 27/01/2022 9 5200 9485,4 17 20000 38525,4 28/01/2022 8 7200 13968,8 4 1101 2190,99 31/01/2022 2 1001 1911,94 8 7001 13705,94 01/02/2022 1 1500 2874 15 2500 4818 02/02/2022 16 11300 21348,4 1 1100 2129,6 03/02/2022 0 0 0 5 2301 4307,68 04/02/2022 7 7200 13219,4 1 1100 2057 07/02/2022 0 0 0 5 2300 4193,8 08/02/2022 1 1100 1999,8 3 2300 4242 09/02/2022 0 0 0 2 1100 2046 10/02/2022 6 6300 11503 8 1125 2104 11/02/2022 5 3100 5580,8 3 2301 4261,45 14/02/2022 18 8400 14959 3 1200 2196 15/02/2022 2 1100 1969 4 2300 4195,2 16/02/2022 9 5200 9354,2 1 1100 2021,8 17/02/2022 13 10200 17685,8 0 0 0 18/02/2022 15 13200 21665,4 1 3000 5040 21/02/2022 3 2190 3437,92 4 7000 11430 22/02/2022 7 6810 10601,4 11 8607 13744,86 23/02/2022 9 6500 9877 1 1000 1564 24/02/2022 12 8500 12130 21 24400 37174 25/02/2022 9 8119 12393,36 5 6000 9616 28/02/2022 18 6383 9703,69 7 3001 4701,53 01/03/2022 10 3500 5248,1 4 2001 3237,62 02/03/2022 10 10000 14195 10 8223 12139,59 03/03/2022 3 2501 3551,45 6 4279 6337,33 04/03/2022 17 14001 19076,4 1 1 1,4 07/03/2022 5 5001 6276,26 4 5001 6711,26 08/03/2022 6 7500 9205 1 1500 1860 09/03/2022 0 0 0 38 28500 39987 10/03/2022 10 7501 10351,49 1 1 1,49 11/03/2022 7 7500 9395 1 1 1,25 14/03/2022 12 12501 15826,3 2 2501 3376,3 15/03/2022 5 5001 6076,23 1 1 1,23 16/03/2022 1 1 1,23 4 2501 3126,23 17/03/2022 6 5001 6021,25 2 2501 3126,25 18/03/2022 3 2501 2976,21 8 7501 9141,21 21/03/2022 3 5000 6100 3 2501 3126,24 22/03/2022 1 1 1,24 2 2501 3251,24 23/03/2022 9 10001 12096,29 1 1 1,29 24/03/2022 8 5001 5871,2 2 2501 2976,2 25/03/2022 1 1 1,17 3 2501 3026,17 28/03/2022 1 1 1,19 6 5001 6201,19 29/03/2022 1 1 1,27 7 5001 6426,27 30/03/2022 5 2591 3290,62 1 1 1,32 31/03/2022 5 9910 12535,7 2 2500 3200 01/04/2022 2 2501 3126,25 3 2501 3251,25 04/04/2022 6 5002 6375,07 1 1 1,29 05/04/2022 2 1372 1749,31 8 10001 13201,28 06/04/2022 8 11129 13714,5 1 1 1,3 07/04/2022 1 1 1,2 4 2501 3038,7 08/04/2022 1 1 1,22 1 1 1,22 11/04/2022 4 2501 2976,18 1 1 1,18 12/04/2022 1 1 1,19 9 5001 6126,19 13/04/2022 1 1 1,28 16 27501 37513,78 14/04/2022 2 2500 3525 8 10000 15100 19/04/2022 9 7500 11600 15 15000 23625 20/04/2022 6 5001 7826,58 8 10001 16154,08 21/04/2022 8 7501 12067,98 6 3337 5567 22/04/2022 19 17501 26491,52 5 5540 8638,92 25/04/2022 7 2543 3814,5 6 10461 16417,6 26/04/2022 6 8226 13200,3 10 11500 18865 27/04/2022 6 6775 10526,3 2 2501 4026,6 28/04/2022 3 5000 7650 0 0 0 29/04/2022 0 0 0 3 2500 3875 02/05/2022 10 10001 15374,07 1 1 1,57 03/05/2022 2 2501 3821,55 1 1 1,55 04/05/2022 9 4958 7437,02 1 1 1,52 05/05/2022 6 2501 3751,54 3 5000 7590 06/05/2022 6 5001 7526,52 3 5001 7626,52 09/05/2022 7 10001 15179,03 1 1 1,53 10/05/2022 2 2501 3751,53 5 2501 3826,53 11/05/2022 4 5001 7701,54 3 5001 7876,54 12/05/2022 15 15001 21849 2 2501 3861,5 13/05/2022 6 5001 7569,04 1 1 1,54 16/05/2022 4 5001 7591,55 2 2 3,09 17/05/2022 1 1 1,5 5 5001 7636,5 18/05/2022 4 2501 3826,53 13 10000 15527,48 19/05/2022 4 2501 3776,51 4 2501 3969,01 20/05/2022 3 5001 7701,59 1 1 1,59 23/05/2022 1 1 1,56 4 5001 7876,56 24/05/2022 53 25001 37141,56 1 1 1,56 25/05/2022 13 5001 7177,14 4 2501 3651,48 26/05/2022 8 2501 3641,48 7 2501 3676,48 27/05/2022 9 7354 10812,74 10 5001 7508,98 30/05/2022 3 2501 3679 2 1001 1500,5 31/05/2022 3 2502 3527,82 1 1 1,41 01/06/2022 3 2501 3601,45 3 2501 3626,45 02/06/2022 6 5000 6975,01 2 2501 3576,42 03/06/2022 8 10001 13951,44 6 5001 7151,44 06/06/2022 1 1 1,38 5 7501 10501,38 07/06/2022 4 5001 7101,43 1 1 1,43 08/06/2022 2 2501 3526,42 1 1 1,42 09/06/2022 7 7501 10276,39 2 2501 3501,39 10/06/2022 6 7501 10051,34 1 1 1,34 13/06/2022 20 12501 16371,33 1 1 1,33 14/06/2022 3 5001 6301,32 0 0 0 15/06/2022 1 1 1,22 19 12501 15551,22 16/06/2022 8 3141 3758,45 1 1 1,25 17/06/2022 1 1 1,18 3 3822 4677,33 20/06/2022 1 1 1,2 4 4088 5031,89 21/06/2022 4 4501 5365,23 9 4593 5674,39 22/06/2022 1 1 1,24 1 1 1,24 23/06/2022 3 1001 1213,22 1 1 1,22 24/06/2022 3 1001 1206,23 11 12501 15526,23 27/06/2022 4 1501 1891,29 10 5380 6984,07 28/06/2022 8 2001 2479,76 6 2501 3151,26 29/06/2022 2 1000 1234,5 0 0 0 30/06/2022 17 4001 4846,23 1 1 1,23

[1] Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is the total amount transactions invoiced, including all taxes. It therefore includes gross online sales, including sales on the Marketplace, other services and other income