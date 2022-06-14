14/06/2022 - 07:55

Showroomprivé is inaugurating a special space in its website reserved for premium brands. Le Village aims to digitise the in bricks-and-mortar outlet experience by providing Showroomprivé members with a premium offering at affordable prices.

Le Village: a customised virtual outlet

Fifteen years ago, Showroomprivé emerged as a French e-commerce trailblazer, spearheading the digitisation of clearance outlets. Today, the Group is continuing in this direction by adding a dedicated premium space that provides a digital version of the outlet village experience, offering members the finest premium products at affordable prices.

Called Le Village, this new universe features several customised areas dedicated to mens and womenswear, designer labels, lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, jewellery, beauty, home and kids. Within each of these “avenues”, members can find a permanent offering of discounted premium products.

Pursuing a brand-centred premiumisation strategy

With its two million daily visitors, the Showroomprivé platform gives brands the chance to reach a clientele with a penchant for top brands and online shopping.

In addition to daily flash sales carried out on the site, Le Village stands out as a special space where brands can showcase their spirit in new formats perfectly suited to their needs. They can tell their story through custom-made content, either temporary or permanent, all while accelerating online revenue growth.

Through SRP Media, the Group's e-retail media and data broker, Showroomprivé will put data segmentation to work for partner brands, guaranteeing ever-more effective targeting on the premium segment. By developing higher granularity in the customer itinerary, Showroomprivé seeks to reach a target audience that complements The Bradery's customer base in the premium and affordable luxury sector, and thus to continue strengthening its position in this segment.

David Dayan, Co-founder and Director and Chief Executive Officer of Showroomprivé, stated: “This new initiative builds on our premiumisation strategy, allowing us to provide our members with a permanent and affordable high-end offering. For brands, this dedicated space serves as a complementary sales channel through which they can thoroughly showcase their singularity and strengthen their top-of-mind status among a target audience. Following the acquisition of The Bradery, the launch of Le Village represents a new step towards achieving our ultimate goal: to become the top name in smart shopping by accelerating brand digitisation and promoting affordable and sustainable purchasing practices.”

ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.

Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP) and reported gross revenue of almost €1 billion incl. VAT[1] in 2021, and net revenue of €724 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 950 people.

For more information: https://showroomprivegroup.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/showroomprive-com/

