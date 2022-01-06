|PRESS RELEASE
January 6, 2022
Half-Year report on liquidity Contract
La Plaine Saint Denis, January 6, 2022 – Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2021:
- 162,891 shares
- 203,631 euros
As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:
- 172,558 shares
- 146,195 euros
Over the six-month period starting July 1st, 2021 and ending December 31st, 2021, the following transactions were executed:
- 1,121 purchase transactions
- 990 sale transactions
Over the same period, the traded volumes were:
- Purchase : 799,105 shares and 2,086,036 euros
- Sale : 751,525 shares and 1,994,437 euros
ABOUT showroomprive.com
Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.
Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross internet business volume with all taxes included of more than 962 million euros in 2020, and net revenue of 698 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.
For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com
Contacts
|Showroomprivé
|ACTUS finance & communication
|Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor relations
|Grégoire Saint-Marc, Investor relations
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
|+33 1 53 67 36 94
|Priscilla Le Minter, Communication
|Manon Clairet, Press Relations
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
|+33 1 76 21 50 16
|+33 1 53 67 36 73
|PURCHASE
|SALE
|Date
|Number of purchase transactions
|Shares purchased
|Number of purchase transactions
|Shares purchased
|Number of purchase transactions
|Shares purchased
|Total
|1121
|799105
|2086035,98
|990
|751525
|1994436,815
|01/07/2021
|0
|0
|0
|15
|10200
|35590,5
|02/07/2021
|6
|5200
|17998
|15
|8005
|28363,25
|05/07/2021
|15
|13101
|45840,485
|14
|10200
|36948,5
|06/07/2021
|11
|8400
|29105
|5
|4700
|16578
|07/07/2021
|12
|7200
|24406
|2
|1100
|3811,5
|08/07/2021
|21
|12000
|39448
|0
|0
|0
|09/07/2021
|1
|1100
|3492,5
|6
|5710
|18513,15
|12/07/2021
|8
|3385
|10718,99
|1
|1
|3,23
|13/07/2021
|6
|4501
|14350,705
|5
|2001
|6478,205
|14/07/2021
|2
|1501
|4788,21
|8
|6001
|19353,21
|15/07/2021
|19
|12117
|37887,425
|1
|1
|3,185
|16/07/2021
|17
|10000
|30547,34
|8
|7000
|21730
|19/07/2021
|6
|5500
|16420
|0
|0
|0
|20/07/2021
|21
|10610
|31412,45
|15
|8007
|24035,67
|21/07/2021
|1
|1
|2,975
|19
|13001
|39672,975
|22/07/2021
|1
|1
|3,225
|15
|11501
|37623,225
|23/07/2021
|2
|1001
|3213,31
|8
|9001
|29838,31
|26/07/2021
|2
|1000
|3340
|10
|10200
|35211
|27/07/2021
|12
|7200
|24826,5
|2
|125
|441,875
|28/07/2021
|11
|7200
|24392,5
|6
|3601
|12765,545
|29/07/2021
|0
|0
|0
|15
|10200
|35743
|30/07/2021
|9
|15300
|47596
|14
|12700
|40778
|02/08/2021
|25
|15918
|50588,75
|7
|7200
|24156
|03/08/2021
|10
|6000
|18676
|11
|4600
|14543
|04/08/2021
|33
|8088
|24673,96
|2
|2300
|7182,5
|05/08/2021
|5
|7200
|21710,5
|6
|5000
|15220
|06/08/2021
|3
|2300
|6962,5
|6
|6200
|19118,5
|09/08/2021
|8
|3700
|11138
|5
|2326
|7112,71
|10/08/2021
|7
|5200
|15642
|2
|1100
|3371,5
|11/08/2021
|10
|6400
|19300
|7
|5200
|15895
|12/08/2021
|6
|2200
|6578
|5
|2300
|6952,5
|13/08/2021
|9
|3104
|9228,82
|4
|969
|2905,535
|16/08/2021
|9
|7200
|21214
|0
|0
|0
|17/08/2021
|7
|3500
|10045,5
|21
|12000
|35080
|18/08/2021
|3
|2300
|6692
|10
|10560
|31298,3
|19/08/2021
|21
|12200
|35638
|0
|0
|0
|20/08/2021
|1
|1000
|2900
|10
|10000
|29357,5
|23/08/2021
|3
|2300
|6749,5
|16
|9500
|28475
|24/08/2021
|6
|3400
|10228,5
|7
|7500
|22835
|25/08/2021
|1
|1100
|3311
|5
|5200
|15943
|26/08/2021
|12
|8800
|26698,5
|1
|1100
|3399
|27/08/2021
|12
|5100
|15220,5
|2
|1100
|3316,5
|30/08/2021
|10
|8300
|25030
|19
|7200
|21955,5
|31/08/2021
|8
|8800
|26492,5
|7
|5400
|16439
|01/09/2021
|1
|2000
|6090
|12
|9200
|28121,5
|02/09/2021
|13
|10800
|33279,635
|8
|7200
|22639,5
|03/09/2021
|19
|10300
|30995
|4
|4100
|12471
|06/09/2021
|1
|1100
|3294,5
|2
|2600
|7912
|07/09/2021
|6
|4800
|14391,5
|2
|1100
|3338,5
|08/09/2021
|19
|10700
|31357
|6
|5200
|15330
|09/09/2021
|19
|9700
|27877
|4
|2500
|7212,5
|10/09/2021
|20
|11500
|32432
|0
|0
|0
|13/09/2021
|14
|9400
|25898,5
|12
|5600
|15768
|14/09/2021
|3
|1100
|3014
|16
|11300
|31678
|15/09/2021
|6
|7000
|19206
|3
|1100
|3085,5
|16/09/2021
|5
|5500
|14937,5
|20
|12200
|33630,5
|17/09/2021
|0
|0
|0
|12
|7101
|19867,76
|20/09/2021
|22
|12200
|33398,385
|3
|2000
|5510
|21/09/2021
|0
|0
|0
|16
|10000
|27381
|22/09/2021
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7300
|20158
|23/09/2021
|0
|0
|0
|11
|10200
|29126
|24/09/2021
|5
|4300
|12158
|3
|2300
|6618,5
|27/09/2021
|4
|2734
|7654,2
|9
|3700
|10577,5
|28/09/2021
|9
|7200
|19876
|0
|0
|0
|29/09/2021
|8
|6100
|16532,5
|5
|5200
|14251
|30/09/2021
|22
|16800
|44513,5
|6
|7000
|19044,5
|01/10/2021
|12
|9600
|24495
|21
|17100
|44487
|04/10/2021
|16
|14000
|35547,5
|0
|0
|0
|05/10/2021
|0
|0
|0
|16
|15200
|38753
|06/10/2021
|19
|15200
|38134,5
|0
|0
|0
|07/10/2021
|1
|1100
|2684
|6
|5204
|12973,12
|08/10/2021
|3
|2300
|5720,5
|13
|6000
|15300,5
|11/10/2021
|13
|7200
|17770
|4
|2445
|6116,025
|12/10/2021
|2
|2100
|5165,5
|12
|7200
|17997
|13/10/2021
|2
|1100
|2750
|9
|12700
|32615,5
|14/10/2021
|12
|12793
|32395,255
|7
|8700
|22372,5
|15/10/2021
|0
|0
|0
|8
|10200
|26449
|18/10/2021
|16
|20000
|52546,5
|12
|10900
|29799
|19/10/2021
|11
|8001
|20468,04
|3
|2300
|5998
|20/10/2021
|8
|5401
|13164,56
|4
|1001
|2562,56
|21/10/2021
|12
|9100
|21980
|15
|9400
|22919,5
|22/10/2021
|24
|19000
|43106
|6
|1000
|2305
|25/10/2021
|14
|12001
|24302,13
|1
|1
|2,13
|26/10/2021
|4
|3700
|7439,5
|5
|5200
|10693
|27/10/2021
|12
|7200
|14343,9
|9
|17400
|35538
|28/10/2021
|8
|7700
|15421
|6
|10500
|22170
|29/10/2021
|10
|8700
|18186,5
|7
|10200
|21817,5
|01/11/2021
|1
|1100
|2315,5
|10
|11300
|24416,5
|02/11/2021
|12
|10200
|21608
|3
|1100
|2398
|03/11/2021
|11
|10200
|21157,5
|12
|10200
|21670,255
|04/11/2021
|17
|13400
|27733,5
|9
|5000
|10625,5
|05/11/2021
|1
|1100
|2255
|11
|4677
|9721,815
|08/11/2021
|13
|7300
|14979,5
|7
|2305
|4793,95
|09/11/2021
|7
|2300
|4674
|16
|21300
|44480
|10/11/2021
|7
|5200
|10983,5
|9
|6100
|12989,5
|11/11/2021
|11
|8501
|17957,13
|1
|1
|2,13
|12/11/2021
|2
|1001
|2102,11
|8
|1734
|3666,735
|15/11/2021
|5
|3300
|6976,5
|12
|11400
|24657
|16/11/2021
|12
|9200
|19838
|2
|1320
|2897,4
|17/11/2021
|9
|2524
|5376,64
|1
|1100
|2365
|18/11/2021
|12
|10200
|21237
|0
|0
|0
|19/11/2021
|2
|1891
|3807,955
|12
|10200
|21185,5
|22/11/2021
|4
|3700
|7809,5
|12
|10900
|23537,5
|23/11/2021
|11
|7200
|15476
|0
|0
|0
|24/11/2021
|13
|10153
|21569,415
|4
|5101
|10963,655
|25/11/2021
|12
|5200
|10918,5
|12
|4344
|9206,5
|26/11/2021
|6
|7100
|14606
|24
|25200
|56017,5
|29/11/2021
|20
|14400
|32440
|7
|7200
|16606
|30/11/2021
|4
|2300
|5048
|10
|7562
|16989,1
|01/12/2021
|9
|7200
|15512
|5
|3700
|8232,5
|02/12/2021
|10
|8500
|17730
|1
|1000
|2145
|03/12/2021
|2
|1100
|2271,5
|4
|2400
|5028
|06/12/2021
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7200
|15135,5
|07/12/2021
|0
|0
|0
|13
|7200
|15385,5
|08/12/2021
|5
|6200
|13300,5
|7
|6300
|13822,5
|09/12/2021
|6
|7200
|15267
|0
|0
|0
|10/12/2021
|6
|3701
|7767,12
|5
|2201
|4706,12
|13/12/2021
|11
|7200
|15042
|0
|0
|0
|14/12/2021
|1
|132
|271,92
|11
|10200
|21549,5
|15/12/2021
|14
|9401
|20199,155
|16
|12900
|28289,5
|16/12/2021
|5
|7200
|15560,5
|9
|5200
|11361,5
|17/12/2021
|8
|5200
|10972,5
|12
|7200
|15657
|20/12/2021
|11
|10200
|22169
|12
|5200
|11586
|21/12/2021
|8
|7200
|15548
|1
|204
|441,66
|22/12/2021
|3
|2201
|4676,14
|6
|3701
|7999,14
|23/12/2021
|6
|6001
|12762,18
|4
|2306
|4980,98
|24/12/2021
|15
|6041
|12927,965
|4
|7
|15,155
|27/12/2021
|7
|6900
|14550,5
|4
|3500
|7415,25
|28/12/2021
|0
|0
|0
|16
|7200
|15375,5
|29/12/2021
|10
|7000
|14847,5
|0
|0
|0
|30/12/2021
|4
|2100
|4431
|1
|1100
|2337,5
|31/12/2021
|1
|1100
|2326,5
|6
|5200
|11155,5