July 12, 2021

H alf-year report on liquidity contract

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 12, 2021– Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2021:

< >115,311 shares295,225 euros172,558 shares146,195 euros1,031 purchase transactions 967 sale transactions Purchase : 806,098 shares and 2,549,967 eurosSale : 744,370 shares and 2,390,641 eurosABOUT showroomprive.com

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross internet business volume with all taxes included of more than 962 million euros in 2020, and net revenue of 698 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.

For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

