  SHOWROOMPRIVE company press release from 12/07/2021

  12/07/2021 - 18:00

PRESS RELEASE
July 12, 2021

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 12, 2021– Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2021:

< >115,311 shares295,225 euros172,558 shares146,195 euros1,031 purchase transactions 967 sale transactions Purchase : 806,098 shares and 2,549,967 eurosSale : 744,370 shares and 2,390,641 eurosABOUT showroomprive.com

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross internet business volume with all taxes included of more than 962 million euros in 2020, and net revenue of 698 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.

For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé ACTUS finance & communication
Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor relations Grégoire Saint-Marc, Investor relations
[email protected] [email protected]
  +33 1 53 67 36 94
   
Priscilla Le Minter, Communication Manon Clairet, Press Relations
[email protected] [email protected]
+33 1 76 21 50 16 +33 1 53 67 36 73

 

  PURCHASE SALE
Date Number of purchase transactions Shares purchased Amount Number of sale transactions Shares sold Amount
Total 1,031 806,098 2,549,968 967 744,370 2,390,641
04/01/2021 9 12,200 33,612 8 2,300 6,665
05/01/2021 12 9,200 24,290 13 11,300 30,808
06/01/2021 8 9,200 24,907 1 1,100 3,080
07/01/2021 14 8,501 22,458 11 6,571 17,599
08/01/2021 - - - 10 8,200 22,367
11/01/2021 7 8,300 22,411 8 2,441 6,745
12/01/2021 1 1 3 18 15,000 43,351
13/01/2021 8 10,100 30,603 4 2,300 7,338
14/01/2021 4 8,500 25,697 12 7,200 22,172
15/01/2021 6 10,200 29,704 - - -
18/01/2021 25 20,000 56,049 2 2,200 6,509
19/01/2021 11 7,200 19,630 2 1,100 3,080
20/01/2021 8 7,200 19,630 1 1,100 3,086
21/01/2021 - - - 6 8,800 24,665
22/01/2021 12 10,000 27,957 - - -
25/01/2021 10 9,100 24,615 5 4,438 12,567
26/01/2021 3 1,100 2,882 10 10,200 27,807
27/01/2021 17 10,200 26,939 7 5,200 14,454
28/01/2021 14 7,200 18,769 10 10,700 29,142
29/01/2021 15 7,200 19,222 9 9,500 25,975
01/02/2021 - - - 31 25,200 73,356
02/02/2021 6 9,700 27,793 8 7,200 21,539
03/02/2021 - - - 5 8,200 24,745
04/02/2021 2 2,300 6,876 6 7,500 23,471
05/02/2021 17 9,200 30,232 6 9,200 30,726
08/02/2021 - - - 13 6,100 20,835
09/02/2021 23 20,000 69,428 24 14,500 51,310
10/02/2021 21 14,900 52,866 17 10,047 36,466
11/02/2021 10 10,000 34,687 - - -
12/02/2021 1 1,100 3,724 16 10,200 35,807
15/02/2021 11 9,700 34,838 6 7,200 26,922
16/02/2021 13 10,200 36,284 2 1,000 3,645
17/02/2021 9 7,200 25,065 2 2,200 7,907
18/02/2021 15 5,588 18,686 8 3,700 12,779
19/02/2021 3 1,200 4,054 13 10,200 35,539
22/02/2021 8 7,200 24,717 - - -
23/02/2021 20 22,500 71,276 1 1 3
24/02/2021 7 7,200 21,418 - - -
25/02/2021 2 2,001 6,023 1 1 3
26/02/2021 11 6,001 17,643 5 7,501 22,616
01/03/2021 6 7,300 22,087 9 6,300 19,463
02/03/2021 1 1,100 3,339 10 10,200 32,002
03/03/2021 5 5,200 15,957 2 1,100 3,454
04/03/2021 5 7,200 21,964 1 265 830
05/03/2021 8 8,000 23,715 4 9,001 27,378
08/03/2021 3 3,001 8,763 13 14,001 42,573
09/03/2021 5 3,700 11,327 8 7,200 22,817
10/03/2021 9 8,300 25,947 6 2,200 7,040
11/03/2021 - - - 14 15,200 48,974
12/03/2021 40 22,000 69,908 3 1,100 3,713
15/03/2021 18 12,700 36,804 1 1,100 3,322
16/03/2021 9 7,000 19,780 6 7,200 20,808
17/03/2021 14 10,200 27,964 - - -
18/03/2021 5 5,200 14,054 7 8,000 22,130
19/03/2021 2 2,300 6,146 36 20,200 57,178
22/03/2021 11 12,200 34,613 5 1,463 4,239
23/03/2021 10 5,000 13,710 6 6,000 16,880
24/03/2021 10 6,800 18,666 3 5,500 15,195
25/03/2021 11 7,200 19,496 1 1,100 3,058
26/03/2021 - - - 18 20,000 56,098
29/03/2021 2 3,200 9,200 7 7,200 20,950
30/03/2021 3 1,100 3,179 14 11,300 33,689
31/03/2021 7 8,700 25,802 4 1,081 3,299
01/04/2021 3 3,100 9,291 18 10,300 31,467
06/04/2021 2 2,300 7,060 5 2,300 7,234
07/04/2021 4 3,300 10,064 8 5,800 17,995
08/04/2021 2 1,101 3,397 5 4,301 13,376
09/04/2021 6 500 1,550 17 10,000 31,838
12/04/2021 11 8,400 26,013 1 10 32
13/04/2021 2 3,200 9,738 17 10,800 33,616
14/04/2021 - - - 8 5,200 16,725
15/04/2021 5 7,500 23,670 - - -
16/04/2021 7 2,938 9,187 7 4,001 12,823
19/04/2021 8 4,800 15,268 4 2,300 7,471
20/04/2021 14 10,000 31,056 1 1,100 3,515
21/04/2021 13 9,620 29,211 8 4,974 15,452
22/04/2021 2 1,100 3,317 9 5,200 16,023
23/04/2021 4 2,001 6,293 16 10,201 32,443
26/04/2021 11 7,200 22,239 11 8,600 27,637
27/04/2021 5 5,200 16,846 8 5,200 17,110
28/04/2021 4 5,300 17,150 4 1,100 3,614
29/04/2021 39 25,200 80,435 9 5,000 16,764
30/04/2021 15 9,200 28,214 17 16,200 51,640
03/05/2021 9 7,200 22,779 8 5,300 17,095
04/05/2021 9 8,001 25,263 1 1 3
05/05/2021 - - - 24 15,000 49,445
06/05/2021 14 9,700 33,760 11 10,200 36,635
07/05/2021 2 1,100 3,894 14 10,200 37,302
10/05/2021 9 5,000 18,365 13 10,100 38,301
11/05/2021 17 10,200 37,716 3 4,000 14,970
12/05/2021 7 9,200 34,006 7 7,200 27,494
13/05/2021 11 10,200 36,045 10 13,200 48,272
14/05/2021 10 10,200 36,286 3 1,101 4,057
17/05/2021 5 4,000 14,165 8 3,500 12,630
18/05/2021 10 6,300 22,019 3 2,200 7,805
19/05/2021 9 10,200 34,611 - - -
20/05/2021 12 3,500 12,040 16 13,200 45,877
21/05/2021 9 6,442 22,151 2 1,100 3,850
24/05/2021 1 1,100 3,779 5 3,400 11,823
25/05/2021 15 10,000 34,503 8 4,800 16,853
26/05/2021 9 6,000 20,328 13 8,300 28,558
27/05/2021 2 2,200 7,590 12 8,300 29,231
28/05/2021 - - - 4 3,700 13,326
31/05/2021 - - - 13 10,000 36,849
01/06/2021 9 3,700 13,628 5 2,300 8,650
02/06/2021 1 1,100 4,098 8 7,200 27,459
03/06/2021 6 7,100 27,679 13 10,200 40,436
04/06/2021 10 10,200 39,023 - - -
07/06/2021 7 5,200 18,589 4 5,100 18,560
08/06/2021 6 5,200 18,660 - - -
09/06/2021 16 9,000 31,715 3 567 2,041
10/06/2021 15 7,200 24,857 - - -
11/06/2021 1 1,100 3,762 9 7,200 25,100
14/06/2021 10 6,300 21,974 1 1,100 3,911
15/06/2021 10 5,200 17,731 3 1,100 3,839
16/06/2021 10 10,200 33,921 2 1,100 3,768
17/06/2021 16 3,701 12,325 6 3,701 12,569
18/06/2021 - - - 18 10,200 34,611
21/06/2021 14 15,201 49,553 15 15,000 50,025
22/06/2021 5 4,800 15,933 6 4,300 14,427
23/06/2021 4 3,700 12,204 3 2,300 7,718
24/06/2021 2 2,200 7,249 12 12,300 41,433
25/06/2021 1 1,100 3,751 11 7,200 25,028
28/06/2021 8 10,200 34,757 - - -
29/06/2021 5 2,200 7,480 6 6,300 21,744
30/06/2021 11 10,200 34,393 12 3,502 12,021
