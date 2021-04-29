29/04/2021 - 18:00

April 29, 2021





Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

La Plaine Saint Denis, April 29, 2021 –Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, announces the publication of its 2020 Universal Registration Document, which includes the annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its filing with the French Securities regulator, (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF).

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes:

the Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020;

the Board of director's report on corporate governance;

information on the statutory auditors' fees;

the Declaration of non-financial performance as well as the related independent third-party organization report;

the description of the share buyback program.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document is available, free of charge, on SRP Groupe's web site (www.showroomprivegroup.com) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). The 2020 Universal Registration Document is also available at SRP Groupe's head quarter, at 1, rue des Blés ZAC Montjoie 93212 La Plaine Saint-Denis Cedex, France.

