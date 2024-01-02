02/01/2024 - 17:45

SES-imagotag publishes its 2024 financial calendar



SES-imagotag , (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in electronic shelf labels and digital solutions for physical commerce, today issued its financial calendar for the publication of press releases and financial communication planned for 2024. All press releases will be issued after the Paris stock market close, unless otherwise noted.

Date FY 2023 Sales January 24th FY 2023 Audited Results March 28th 2024 Q1 Sales April 25th Annual General Shareholders' meeting June 19th 2024 H1 Sales July 25th 2024 H1 Audited Results September 12th 2024 Q3 Sales October 28th

The 2024 financial agenda can be found on SES-imagotag's Investor Relations website: https://www.ses-imagotag.com/investors.

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of Euronext™ Paris and member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

Investor Relations

Labrador – Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / raquel.lizarraga.ext@ses-imagotag.com

Press contacts

Europe:

Publicis Consultants

Audrey Malmenayde / +33 6 76 93 11 45 / audrey.malmenayde@publicisconsultants.com

Louis Silvestre / +33 6 24 31 06 76 / louis.silvestre@publicisconsultants.com