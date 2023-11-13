13/11/2023 - 18:45

Disclosure of share buyback transactions

In compliance with share buyback regulations, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, SES-imagotag discloses the following transactions carried out on Monday 6 November to Wednesday 8 November 2023 under the buyback program authorized by the 14th resolution of the SES-imagotag shareholders' meeting of 23 June 2023 and announced on 30 October 2023:

Aggregate disclosure per day and per market

Name of the issuer Day of transaction ISIN Code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros) Market (MIC Code) SES-imagotag 06/11/2023 FR0010282822 6,338 107.3877 XPAR SES-imagotag 06/11/2023 FR0010282822 1,599 106.9751 CEUX SES-imagotag 06/11/2023 FR0010282822 497 107.0342 TQEX SES-imagotag 06/11/2023 FR0010282822 385 107.3616 AQEU SES-imagotag 07/11/2023 FR0010282822 1,998 107.1515 XPAR SES-imagotag 07/11/2023 FR0010282822 681 107.1095 CEUX SES-imagotag 07/11/2023 FR0010282822 233 106.7871 TQEX SES-imagotag 07/11/2023 FR0010282822 105 107.0267 AQEU SES-imagotag 08/11/2023 FR0010282822 1,770 104.3907 XPAR SES-imagotag 08/11/2023 FR0010282822 530 104.1868 CEUX SES-imagotag 08/11/2023 FR0010282822 100 104.0120 TQEX SES-imagotag 08/11/2023 FR0010282822 100 103.9660 AQEU

Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros) Total 14,336 106.7344

Detailed presentation of transactions

A detailed presentation of the above transactions can be found on the following pages of this communication.

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION

improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking.

VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of the Euronext™ Paris exchange and is included in the SBF 120 index.

Ticker symbol: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES

