05/09/2023 - 07:45

Lapeyre selects SES-imagotag and the VUSION platform for the digitalization of 132 stores

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital solutions for physical commerce, and Lapeyre, a multiple-expertise home improvement retailer, today announced the deployment of the VUSION IoT Cloud platform and electronic shelf labels (ESLs) across the company's 132 stores in France.

The VUSION platform will enable Lapeyre to optimally address its needs for displaying customer information in-store. The broad range of ESLs and Cloud-connected solutions developed by SES-imagotag will allow Lapeyre to deploy in real time the prices and the technical specifications of the products offered in its stores.

Lapeyre's stores and employees will also benefit from the installation of the VUSION platform through automatization of prices and promotions, remote and real-time ESL management, efficiency and time optimization in stores, minimization of errors, and an improvement in customer satisfaction.

Beyond pricing automation, the ESLs will provide access to a multitude of services. As an example, QR codes that can be flashed will enable customers to easily access the store's catalogue, interactive product descriptions (technical specifications, videos, etc.) with a link to Lapeyre's e-commerce site, and the ability to confirm product availability in-store or online.

“At the end of 2021, we launched the ‘Convergence and Growth' strategic plan. One of the pillars of this plan is to facilitate access to our products and to once again lead in customer satisfaction,” commented Vincent Cotteaux, IT Director at Lapeyre. “The customer experience has been optimized and investments have been made to innovate, modernize and digitalize the stores. The deployment of the VUSION platform fits perfectly within our global roadmap and is part of the digital transformation of our company.”

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA at SES-imagotag, concluded, “We are delighted to collaborate with Lapeyre. Our work with them confirms the relevance of our solutions for all types of stores, including in the home improvement sector. By equipping all of Laypeyre's stores in France, we strengthen our presence in this high potential sector, at the heart of our diversification strategy in Europe.”

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION

improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking.

VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of the Euronext™ Paris exchange and is included in the SBF 120 index.

Ticker symbol: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

