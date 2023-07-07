07/07/2023 - 18:15

SES-imagotag (“the Company”) has learned of the second part of Gotham City's publication released today, which contains nothing more than a continuation of false and deliberately misleading accusations.

As with the first publication, this new part, which contains several gross inaccuracies, is designed solely to enable the short seller to profit from any potential decline in SES-imagotag's share price. SES-imagotag will publish a similarly comprehensive and detailed refutation of this second publication in the coming days.

The Company confirms that it has formally notified the French Financial Markets Authority[1] to inform it of the numerous breaches of its regulations committed by Gotham City and has also filed today a complaint with the French National Financial Prosecutor in particular for disseminating false and misleading information.

SES-imagotag and its teams thank all shareholders for their support in the face of this attempted share price destabilization and manipulation, and the Company remains fully focused on the implementation of the Vusion ‘27 strategic plan.

As already communicated on June 28, the Company expects 2023 to be another year of growth and improved profitability. The second quarter of 2023 set a historic record with consolidated revenue reaching the €200m mark for the first time. Overall, the first half of 2023 will also be a record for the company, with top-line growth of approx. +30% in line with annual guidance, and marked by multiple customer wins in the U.S.

The Company will share its 2023 H1 Sales on July 27, 2023, and its H1 2023 Audited Results on September 11, 2023.

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

