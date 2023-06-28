28/06/2023 - 23:25

SES-imagotag: Actions taken following

the Gotham City Report – H1 2023 performance

In addition to the press release issued by SES-imagotag on June 26, 2023, emphatically refuting the erroneous and deceitful allegations made in the Gotham City Report published on June 22, 2023, the Company asked its external auditors to conduct a new review of the accounting related to the consolidated revenue carried out with BOE.

The auditing firms Deloitte and KPMG today provided a certificate to the Company indicating that the transactions with BOE for a total amount of €53.1m were neutralized and are therefore not included in SES-imagotag's consolidated revenue which totaled €620.9m at December 31, 2022.

This invalidates the central argument on which Gotham City's report based its accusation of round-trip double-counting between BOE and SES-imagotag, and the over-statement of the revenue and profit in the consolidated accounts at December 31, 2022 (as a reminder, the report stated that “BOE is one of SES's largest customers, representing 10% of its revenues”).

Legal actions against Gotham City

In view of the seriousness of the allegations made by Gotham City, the Company indicates that it has instructed its advisors to alert the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers to the numerous breaches of regulations committed by Gotham City, and to initiate all procedures necessary to defend its interests, including with the French Parquet National Financier for disseminating false and misleading information.

Record H1 2023[1]

The Company and its employees remain, now more than ever, focused on the execution of the Vusion '27 plan.

In this regard, as we reach the end of the second quarter 2023, and with the aim of reassuring investors within the context of the attack that seeks to destabilize the company, SES-imagotag is taking the initiative to move up its usual reporting calendar in order to announce that after strong sales growth in the first quarter of 2023, the second quarter 2023 will reach an unprecedented high, with sales that exceed €200m.

Taking the two quarters together, the first half of 2023 will be the best semester in the company's history, with top-line growth of around +30%, in line with guidance for the year.

