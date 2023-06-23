23/06/2023 - 15:50

SES-imagotag:

Adoption of all draft resolutions by the Combined General Meeting of June 23

The shareholders of SES-imagotag gathered today, Friday, June 23, 2023, for the Combined General Meeting of June 23 at the company's headquarters (55 place Nelson Mandela, 92000 Nanterre – France).

During the Meeting, the Chairman and CEO of the SES-imagotag group, Thierry Gadou, presented the 2022 highlights of the Group, as well as the outlook for 2023. Thierry Lemaitre, Group CFO, presented the financial results for the 2022 financial year.

The auditors also presented their reports, which they prepared for the Meeting, giving unqualified audit reports in respect of the 2022 annual financial statements.

Following these presentations, the Combined General Meeting adopted by a large majority all of the resolutions:

Ordinary resolutions

Approval of the separate financial statements for the fiscal year closed on December 31, 2022 Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year closed on December 31, 2022 Allocation of the profit (loss) for the 2022 fiscal year Approval of the agreements covered in Article L.225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code Ratification of a development agreement covered in Articles L.225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code Ratification of a cross-licensing agreement covered in Articles L.225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code Renewal of the term of office of KPMG as Principal Statutory Auditor Renewal of the term of office of DELOITTE ET ASSOCIES as Principal Statutory Auditor Approval of the information covered in Article L.22-10-9 I of the French Commercial Code relating to the compensation of corporate officers for the 2022 fiscal year, pursuant to Article L.22-10-34 I of the French Commercial Code Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of the total compensation and benefits of all kind paid during the 2022 fiscal year or allocated for the same fiscal year to Mr. Thierry GADOU, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in application of Article L.22-10-34 II of the French Commercial Code Setting of the overall annual compensation package for directors Approval of the compensation policy for directors for the 2023 fiscal year in application of Article L.22-10-8 II of the French Commercial Code Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the 2023 fiscal year, in application of Article L.22-10-8 II of the French Commercial Code Authorization to the Board of Directors to carry out transactions on the Company's shares

Extraordinary resolutions

Authorization to be given to the Board of Directors to reduce the company capital by cancellation of treasury shares Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing, without preferential subscription rights, shares of the Company reserved for members of a company savings plan Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out allocations of free shares, whether existing or to be

issued, without preferential subscription rights for shareholders, in favor of certain employees and corporate officers of the Company and its related companies

Amendment of Article 11.1 of the Articles of Association to introduce provisions relating to the age limit for Directors Amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Association relating to the change of corporate name

Ordinary resolutions

Ratification of the co-option of Mr Peter BRABECKLETMATHE as an Independant Renewal of the term of office of Mr. Thierry GADOU as a director Renewal of the term of office of Ms. Cenhui HE as a director Renewal of the term of office of Ms. Hélène PLOIX as an independent director Renewal of the term of office of Ms. Candace JOHNSON as an independent director Renewal of the term of office of Mr. Franck MOISON as an independent director Renewal of the term of office of Mr. Peter BRABECKLETMATHE as an independent director Ratification of the cooptation of Mr. Xangjun YAO as a director Powers

The detailed results of the votes will be disclosed within statutory timelines.

Following the General Meeting, the Group's Board of Directors met and renewed the mandate of Mr. Thierry Gadou as Chairman of the Board.

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of Euronext™ Paris and member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

Investor Relations contact:

Labrador - Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / raquel.lizarraga.ext@ses-imagotag.com

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release does not constitute historical data but constitutes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the economic environment in which the Company operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual performance and results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed and identified in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors" in the Universal Registration Document approved by the AMF and available on the Company's website (www.ses-imagotag.com) and the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). These forward-looking information and statements are no guarantee of future performance.