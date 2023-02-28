28/02/2023 - 07:30

JYSK extends VUSION IoT roll-out

to Netherlands and Belgium

The leading home furnishing retailer will deploy the VUSION platform in more than

150 additional locations

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in digital solutions for physical commerce, today announced that JYSK, an international home furnishing retailer, has chosen

SES-imagotag to roll-out VUSION in two additional countries, Netherlands and Belgium, for a total of 152 new stores.

With already more than 1,500 stores in Europe equipped with the technology developed by SES-imagotag, JYSK will now have the opportunity to further digitize its locations by the adoption of the VUSION IoT Cloud platform. The Scandinavian retailer will be able to save time spent by store employees on error-prone and tedious tasks, enabling them to focus on higher-value-added assignments and customer service.

Thanks to the agility and scalability of the VUSION IoT Cloud platform, as well as the seamless integration in JYSK's existing wireless infrastructure, the retailer will be able to equip its new stores effortlessly, at minimal cost and with a reduced carbon footprint.

Keld Marott, CIO at JYSK, commented: “SES-imagotag is the optimal partner to bring the best-in-class solutions to facilitate our main goal of providing a seamless experience for customers. We are delighted to reinforce our partnership after a first successful roll-out in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Germany, Austria & Switzerland and to continue to expand it to other countries. SES-imagotag has given us 24/7 support and is quite understanding of our business needs and requirements; that's why, we look forward to leveraging its comprehensive experience in the market.”

Sébastien Fourcy, Senior Executive Vice President - EMEA at SES-imagotag, concluded: “We are proud and pleased to have been chosen once again by JYSK to strengthen our collaboration, this time in Netherlands and Belgium. Based on the partnership we have built over the years, the deployment of the VUSION platform in more than 150 additional locations represents a great satisfaction for us. Even more so as JYSK is now connecting stores to the Cloud for the first time, which is a decisive step toward true shelf digitization and key to increasing employee and customer satisfaction.”

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia, and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision, and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking.

VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

About JYSK

JYSK delivers a great Scandinavian offer for everyone within sleeping and living. We are a global retail chain of stores and web shops, and part of the family-owned Lars Larsen Group.

Our founder, Lars Larsen, opened his first JYSK store in Aarhus, Denmark, in 1979. Today, JYSK has more than 3,200 stores in 48 countries around the world. 27 countries are operated directly by JYSK, while the remaining 21 countries are part of JYSK Franchise.

With thousands of stores across the world, there is often a JYSK nearby. This makes it quick to explore our assortment, and easy to bring products home. Online, we have room for even more products, and it is crucial for us to make it easy for customers to combine our great store service with our wide online assortment to give the best possible shopping experience.

This requires great employees, and our ambition is to be employees' first choice within retail wherever JYSK is present. This means that JYSK must always be an attractive place to work, and that our employees enjoy the time they spend with us.

Although JYSK today is a global business, the company is managed based on its Scandinavian roots. This is reflected in our company culture and the way we do business.