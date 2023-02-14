14/02/2023 - 07:30

Major sports brand selects SES-imagotag

to digitize its stores in Europe

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, today announced that a major sports brand selected VUSION as its in-store IoT & Data platform to be rolled-out in its stores. The agreement between the two companies spans over several countries in Europe.

VUSION will enable the brand to automate prices and promotions in real-time, ensuring a seamless synchronization across channels, while enhancing the in-store shopping experience. At the same time, the sports brand will benefit from VUSION IoT Cloud platform to manage and monitor its in-store connected IoT devices at all times.

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA of SES-imagotag commented: “Addressing new verticals is a key component of our VUSION '27 strategic plan and I am delighted to enter this vertical by partnering with a leading and one of the most innovative brands in sports. This is an exciting opportunity for us to demonstrate the value we can bring to such businesses in a very competitive market, and to their customers.”

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of Euronext™ Paris and member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES

