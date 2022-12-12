12/12/2022 - 07:45

SES-imagotag joins the SBF 120 index

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, today announced that it has joined the SBF 120 index, one of the major indexes of the Paris stock exchange. The SBF 120 index encompasses the 120 largest stocks listed on Euronext Paris, as measured by market capitalization and trading liquidity.

During its quarterly review of Euronext Paris indexes held on December 8, 2022, the Expert Indices Committee made the decision to include SES-imagotag in the SBF 120. SES-imagotag's admittance to the index becomes effective December 16, after the close of the Paris stock market.

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of SES-imagotag, commented: “This new stage in the trading history of SES-imagotag's shares is very encouraging. We were delighted to be chosen to join the Euronext Tech Leaders index last June, an affirmation of the high-growth and tech leadership profile of SES-imagotag. Our inclusion in the SBF 120 index reflects the company's higher market capitalization, resulting from our accelerating top-line and profitability growth as we continue to drive the digital transformation of the physical retail sector. It also recognizes the expanding free float and liquidity of our shares. We are confident that the company will continue to grow rapidly as we work to attain the objectives of our VUSION '27 strategic plan.”

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking.

VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of the Euronext™ Paris exchange

Ticker symbol: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

Investor Relations contact:

Labrador - Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / raquel.lizarraga.ext@ses-imagotag.com