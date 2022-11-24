24/11/2022 - 07:30

SES-imagotag awarded Platinum Sustainability Rating by EcoVadis, placing it in top 1% of companies evaluated

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, has been awarded a Platinum Sustainability Rating, the highest distinction granted by EcoVadis, a recognized leader in global sustainability ratings. As a result of its strong sustainability performance SES-imagotag is in the top 1% of all companies assessed worldwide by EcoVadis.

The EcoVadis Platinum rating reflects SES-imagotag's ongoing implementation of initiatives and achievements in the categories of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement practices. Through its “Roadmap for Positive Retail”, SES-imagotag has outlined its environmental priorities: to contribute to the retail sector's Net-Zero target; develop ultra-low carbon IoT devices; and protect jobs, communities, and consumers by enabling better and more sustainable stores. The Company's ESG plan also emphasizes Diversity & Inclusion objectives and encompasses initiatives for the well-being of its employees. The goal of achieving exemplary Governance, including Board-level oversight by an ESG, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and sustainability guidance from an International Advisory Board, underpins SES-imagotag's commitment to creating long-term Stakeholder Value.

Thierry Gadou, Chairman & CEO at SES-imagotag, commented: “We are honored to receive a Platinum rating from EcoVadis in recognition of the high standards we have put in place across the company for ethics, supply chain management, and environmental and social practices. At SES-imagotag, Sustainability is not only a priority for our own products and operations; we are equally convinced that the digitization of physical retail has a significant role to play in advancing the world's sustainability agenda. As the global leaders in digital solutions for physical retail, this is our corporate purpose. Our position among the top 1% of companies ranked by EcoVadis further encourages us in our goal to revitalize the existing infrastructure of physical commerce and build a low-carbon, sustainable and socially positive retail development model. There cannot be a sustainable world without sustainable stores,” concluded Mr. Gadou.

SES-imagotag has pledged its commitment to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact and is a member of the World Economic Forum.

EcoVadis evaluates company performance on 21 factors reflecting the quality of the company's sustainability management system at the time of the assessment. The evaluation is grouped into four categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Sustainable Procurement and Ethics, and covers all key areas of Sustainability. The rating methodology is based on international sustainability standards and initiatives, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000 standard (social responsibility). For more information on the EcoVadis score requirements and eligibility criteria for EcoVadis Medals please see https://support.ecovadis.com/hc/en-us/articles/210460227-What-are-the-score-requirements-and-eligibility-criteria-for-EcoVadis-Medals- .

