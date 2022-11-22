22/11/2022 - 17:45

SES-imagotag:

Changes to the Shareholding Structure

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, has taken note of the sale, on 22 November 2022, by BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOE Technology (HK) Limited, of 1.5 million shares of SES-imagotag in a private placement made by way of an accelerated book-building, at a price of €112.00 per share.

Upon completion of the sale of the shares (the delivery of which is expected to occur on or about 24 November 2022), BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co., Limited (which currently holds approximately 42% of the share capital and voting rights of SES-imagotag) will have its equity stake reduced to approximately 32% of the share capital and voting rights of SES-imagotag. This transaction will further improve the free float of SES-imagotag shares, which is set to increase from 40% before the placement, to 48%.

Prior to this private placement, SESIM and BOE completed their separation, effective on November 17. SESIM is therefore now the second largest shareholder of SES-imagotag, directly holding 12% of SES-imagotag's share capital and voting rights.

Following the private placement on November 22, 2022, the composition of the Board of directors will be modified to reflect the change in the shareholding structure.

After the above transaction is completed, the capital structure of the Group will be as follows:

Shareholders Capital and voting rights (%) BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co., Limited 32.00% SESIM* 11.97% Yuanhan Materials Inc (E-Ink Group) 5.50% Qualcomm Incorporated 2.00% Public 48.53%

* The majority of SESIM's share capital is held by SES-imagotag's management team (including Mr. Thierry Gadou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

