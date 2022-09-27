27/09/2022 - 07:30

Fnac Darty selects SES-imagotag for the digitization of more than 200 stores in Europe

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, and Fnac Darty, a European retail leader in consumer electronics and entertainment, today announced an ambitious plan to roll out SES-imagotag's cutting-edge technology in more than 200 Fnac Darty stores across France, Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

Over the past few years, Fnac Darty has equipped some 40 stores in Spain with electronic labels and digital solutions. Now the Group will accelerate its digital transformation, enabled by SES-imagotag's technology.

In France, more than 110 Fnac Darty stores will adopt the VUSION platform before year-end 2022 and will have the ability to connect the entirety of their stores' electronic labels to the cloud.

During 2022, more than 76 Fnac and Vanden Borre stores in Portugal and Belgium will also be equipped.

The VUSION platform developed by SES-imagotag will enable Fnac Darty to deploy agile and dynamic price automation and synchronization across all sales channels, while offering store associates the ability to focus on more value-added tasks. The roll-out will enable Fnac Darty to take the next step in the digitization of its stores, while improving the customer experience.

François Gazuit, Development Director of the Fnac Darty group, commented: “Last year we introduced Everyday, our strategic plan through 2025 which aims to accelerate the roll-out of our omnichannel model and to reinvent the way we serve our clients. We have a clear ambition: to embody a new way of doing retail. The work carried out with SES-imagotag is precisely a component of that dynamic of innovation, and we are delighted to step up our fruitful and innovative collaboration through this new roll-out,” concluded Mr. Gazuit.

SES-imagotag's technology will increase the agility of stores by updating the information displayed on smart electronic labels in real time with data supplied by the cloud platform. A key benefit of the system will also be to provide salespeople the ability to locate each product in a store quickly by the flashing LED lights on the labels and through a search engine accessible via their smartphones. With the VUSION platform, in-store clients will also be able to use QR codes to access product sheets containing more detailed information that could help them in making their purchase decisions.

Moreover, with the roll-out of wireless infrastructure developed by Cisco Meraki, with whom

SES-imagotag has an existing tech partnership, Fnac Darty will be able to activate the VUSION solution simply and quickly from the Cisco Meraki platform, and without additional investment in hardware, by using already installed access points. This also contributes to controlling the project's carbon footprint, in accordance with the ESG commitments made by Fnac Darty and SES-imagotag.

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA of SES-imagotag, concluded: “We are honored to have been selected by Fnac Darty, after a deep evaluation of the main solutions available on the market. This ambitious roll-out demonstrates the acceleration of the digitization trend in physical retail, as well as the attractiveness of our solutions for the consumer electronics sector, in which SES-imagotag now equips most chains in Europe for a total of more than 2,500 stores.”

