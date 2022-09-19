19/09/2022 - 17:35

SES-imagotag to further strengthen commitment to gender equality in signing UN Women's Empowerment Principles

SES-imagotag continues its commitment to advancing opportunities for women in the workplace .

SES-imagotag has recently adopted the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles as part of its commitment to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community.

Established by UN Global Compact and UN Women and in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the UN Women's Empowerment Principles were established to offer businesses practices in a multistakeholder approach that empower women.

Adopting the seven principles is the best way that businesses can deliver on the ambitions for gender equality and women's empowerment as outlined in the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development. These include equal pay for work of equal value, gender-responsive supply chain practices and zero tolerance against sexual harassment in the workplace.

Today,?we are very proud of the progress we are making as a diverse and inclusive employer, and,?therefore extremely proud to support the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles to drive positive change:

“ Part of the United Nations Global Compact initiative, SES-imagotag has a long-standing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. We are deeply committed to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace. For this reason, our Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Program has a specific focus on gender equality to ensure that women have the resources and equal opportunities to learn, evolve and grow at SES-imagotag. Through this program, we developed an individual axis with mentoring, leadership training and individual development plans designed to boost women's careers within the company. I am proud to have signed the CEO statement of support and stand with the other companies to foster business practices that empower women ”, Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of SES-imagotag.

SES-imagotag long-term support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals

This new endorsement is perfectly aligned with the Group's commitment to extend its ambition to build a better and more positive retail ecosystem, for employees, partners and clients in the industry. As part of SES-imagotag's commitment to promote diversity and inclusion and sustainability progress, the company is partnering with a large number of international organizations.

SES-imagotag has joined the United Nations Global Compact Initiative in 2021 by committing to the ten universally accepted principles of the UN program in the areas of human rights, labor standards, environment and climate, and prevention of corruption. SES-Imagotag also has a specifically designated Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) program, with a specific focus on gender equality to ensure that women have the resources and equal opportunities to learn, evolve and grow at SES-imagotag.

SES-imagotag is working with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and their ShareTheMeal program to reach those affected by war in Ukraine with food supplies.

SES-imagotag is a partner of the World Economic Forum and will attend the Sustainable Development Impact Meetings week in New York (September 19-23), convening at the same time as the United Nations General Assembly, to contribute to social progress through the World Economic Forum community-building initiatives, focused on climate change, zero hunger, responsible consumption, and more.

To supervise all these initiatives, SES-imagotag has created the International Board for Retail Sustainability, Transparency and Consumer Protection and have launched the Positive Retail Research Program, chaired by Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum and former CEO of Nestlé.

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision, and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

Contact:

Investor Relations - Labrador – Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / ses-imagotag@labrador-company.com