MPK Garages selects SES-imagotag for

the digitization and trading analytics of 30 stores across the UK

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, today announced that it has been selected to roll-out its cutting-edge technology in the stores of MPK Garages across the United Kingdom. MPK Garages is a leading independent operator of service stations, operating through the branded retail chains Morrisons, Pop-In Daily & Londis, with a total of 30 stores.

The implementation of the VUSION platform developed by SES-imagotag, including electronic shelf labels (ESLs), VUSION cloud services, and the Pulse pricing analytics and intelligence platform, will enable MPK Garages to deploy agile price automation and synchronization across all sales channels, while benefiting from advanced trading analytics and insights based on retail data.

MPK Garages' selection of SES-imagotag's VUSION platform is the result of a successful two-month pilot program in two MPK Garages stores, carried out in September of last year. The deployment of ESLs and the Pulse platform led to significant sales increase on spotlighted products. Overrides and refunds were also reduced heavily as a result of full pricing synchronicity between the shelf and the company's POS system, CBE Software which has led to further margin improvements for the business. The optimized pricing enabled by the adoption of the VUSION platform will lead to improved cash margins in addition to cost savings related to waste & reduction, meaning MPK Garages are on course to see a full return on investment in under 12 months.

In addition to the roll-out of ESLs, Pulse and VUSION cloud capabilities, MPK Garages and

SES-imagotag will implement a second pilot program to deploy VUSION platform tools Captana and Engage, enabling MPK Garages the ability to capture and analyze customer purchase data, and thus providing the company with critical information to minimize stock-outs and to improve the overall customer experience.

Wayne Harrand, MPK Garages' Retail Director, stated: “The roll-out of ESLs and the implementation of Pulse has allowed us to evolve our business model. The VUSION platform enables us to centrally manage the timing and pricing changes as well as promotions across the estate seamlessly. It also eliminates the inefficiencies and execution problems inherent in paper tickets. Timely implementation of promotions, combined with the ability to track, measure and analyze the effectiveness of our promotional activity will add significantly to the efficiency -- and ultimately to the profitability -- of our business. We will also be able to act more dynamically on pricing, make improvements in our procurement processes, and optimize the timing and execution of our promotions. We are very enthusiastic about the adoption of SES-imagotag's VUSION platform and the numerous advantages it will provide us going forward,” concluded Mr. Harrand.

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA of SES-imagotag, added: “We are delighted and grateful to have been chosen by MPK Garages for the implementation of in-store digitalization, monitoring and sales data solutions across most of the MPK Estate. After the successful pilot and case study we conducted in two of MPK Garages stores we are confident that our digital and cloud-based solutions add significant value to MPK Garages operations, and we look forward to growing our relationship further via the roll-out of Captana and Engage in the near future. ”

