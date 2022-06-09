09/06/2022 - 17:45

SES-imagotag joins the newly launched

Euronext Tech Leaders initiative

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, today announced that it has been chosen to join the newly established Euronext Tech Leaders, an initiative dedicated to high-growth and leading tech companies listed on Euronext exchanges, launched on June 7, 2022.

The Euronext Tech Leaders initiative is comprised of approximately 100 high-growth and leading companies (out of the more than 750 tech companies listed on Euronext exchanges) that meet a specific set of qualification criteria, such as having technology in their DNA, being leaders in their field, and showing evidence of a strong growth profile.

The advantages of membership in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment include being part of the associated index, greater visibility toward international investors, and other enhanced stock

market-related services provided by Euronext.

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of SES-imagotag, commented: “We are very happy to join the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and index. We view our inclusion in this group as further recognition of SES-imagotag's tech DNA and accelerating momentum as we pursue our ongoing commitment to lead the digitization of physical retail. We look forward to leveraging the benefits this new initiative will provide SES-imagotag in its journey.”

As a member of this initiative, SES-imagotag will automatically be included in the Euronext Tech Leaders index.

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES

