05/05/2022 - 07:45

SES-imagotag will roll out its VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform in all 280 own Unieuro stores

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, as well as one of Europe's fastest growing technology companies, and Unieuro S.p.A. (Euronext STAR Milan: UNIR), the Italian leader in Consumer Electronics retail, today announce their partnership to equip all 280 own Unieuro's stores with the VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform and smart labels developed by SES-imagotag.

In line with Unieuro's strategic plan “Our Omni-Journey to 2026” presented in June 2021, the adoption of the VUSION platform developed by SES-imagotag will enable Unieuro to improve its operations by synchronizing information across channels, while enhancing their in-store shopping experience, through rich and always up-to-date content displayed at the shelf.

By automating their price and promotion changes, the 280 stores will benefit from improved store efficiency, allowing in-store staff to spend less time on manual updates and focus more on higher-value-added tasks. At the same time, in-store communications to consumers, which will be managed through the VUSION platform, will also be improved to give access to shoppers to more, better information.

Unieuro will also benefit from the seamless integration of VUSION with the existing network infrastructure provided by Huawei and already live in stores, therefore enabling the Italian retailer to deploy this solution effortlessly, with an optimized set-up phase, and at minimal cost.

Luigi Pontillo, IT Director at Unieuro commented: “As part of our stores' large omnichannel digitization project, we have decided to adopt electronic shelf labels to improve our performance and ultimately provide a better experience to shoppers. Digital tags will not only display accurate prices, but they will become true digital smart tools for shelf-edge communications and to enhance shopper connectivity. We have selected SES-imagotag for their proven experience as leaders in the market, as well as for their Cloud platform agility and scalability. Their integration with our existing Wi-Fi infrastructure by Huawei was also a key factor in our decision.”

Alessio Gruffè, General Manager at SES-imagotag Italy & Balkans added: “To partner with Unieuro is a great satifaction for us. It is another recognition of our leading position in the European consumer electronics sector, as well as in Italy. All our teams will be dedicated to make of this deployment a success to enable Unieuro to reach their targets.”

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA, concluded: “We are delighted to have been selected by Unieuro. They are the leader in their industry in Italy, as well as innovation pioneers. We are proud to contribute throughout our platform to the digitization of their stores and to help them to remain agile and competitive in a very dynamic market.”

The VUSION platform has already been installed in 110 stores, with 25 more to follow in 2022. The roll-out will be completed by the end of 2024.

About Unieuro

Unieuro is Italian leader in consumer electronics distribution, thanks to an omnichannel approach that integrates direct stores (280), affiliated stores (260) and unieuro.it digital platform, in addition to the digital pure player Monclick. Company is based in Forlì, has a central logistics platform in Piacenza and has over 5,800 employees. Listed on Euronext STAR Milan since 2017, Unieuro recorded revenues exceeding 2.9 billion euros in the year ended February 28, 2022

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues around €423 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

