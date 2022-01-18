18/01/2022 - 07:30

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, today announced that it has been selected by UAP – NAPA Auto Parts Canada, the leading retailer in Canada for auto parts. The agreement establishes SES-imagotag as the exclusive digital tag vendor for their corporate stores, as well as for the unique referral by the group for their associate stores (franchisees) in Canada, representing over 700 locations.

By opting for SES-imagotag as their unique digital tag supplier, after testing multiple vendors, NAPA will have the opportunity to leverage the VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform to boost in-store efficiency and to empower their staff to focus on high-value-added tasks, while enhancing the experience offered to their customers.

To better monitor their shelves and items, NAPA will also implement the Captana Sensor Cloud platform, which combines computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to maximize product availability and to ensure merchandising compliance. The North American retailer will also incorporate incremental value-added services for NAPA customers through the VUSION Ads solution, using Full-HD LCD displays (VUSION Rails) that enable better marketing campaigns across channels, boosting shopper engagement.

Paolo Bianchi, Director, Digital Strategy & Retail at NAPA Canada, commented: “Throughout our corporate stores and franchisees, we want to achieve perfect pricing accuracy and execution to focus store associates on high-value-added tasks to deliver the best experience to our customers. We selected SES-imagotag for the ease of setting up our stores thanks to their leading-edge Cloud and IoT platform. It was also the only company that we felt capable of perfectly answering our current business challenges through their technology and servicing capabilities, as well as being able to scale and develop new solutions in the future to support our growth.”

Philippe Bottine , CEO North America at SES-imagotag concluded: “We are delighted to be opening a new vertical market in the auto space with NAPA Canada. As an industry leader, NAPA Canada will be able to remain agile and competitive in a very dynamic market with the digitization of their stores and we are proud to be contributing to that digitization by boosting in store efficiency, improving operational support and analysis, and increasing shopper engagement. We are excited for this partnership and the opportunities to come as we expand in the auto market.”

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues of €290 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia, and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy, and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allows them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

