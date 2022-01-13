13/01/2022 - 18:15

SES-imagotag achieves Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in smart labels and IoT technologies for physical retail, today announced that it has received a Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

EcoVadis covers all key areas of sustainability, providing an important source of neutral assessment of businesses environmental, social, and ethical performance. SES-imagotag scored within the top 3 percent of all 85,000 companies assessed worldwide by EcoVadis. The company was evaluated on the strengths of its actions and policies relative to Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, Sustainable Procurement and Environment.

Thierry Gadou, Chairman & CEO at SES-imagotag, comments: "This Gold rating from Ecovadis, one of the World's most trusted business sustainability rating agency, confirms SES-imagotag's strong leadership and advance in building a future-proof, sustainable retail. This is our purpose, and it is fundamental for our society as well as our planet as the retail industry is the first private employer in the world and a critical one in terms of environmental impact. Sustainable, future-proof retail can't exist without modernized, digitized physical stores; all our teams are fully committed to achieve this together with our customers and partners.”

SES-imagotag also relies on EcoVadis to assess and engage its own suppliers and partners involved in its supply chain, to support its positive impact ambitions.

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues of €290 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia, and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy, and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allows them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

www.ses-imagotag.com

Ticker symbol: SESL – ISIN: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of Euronext™ Paris

Contact

SHAN - Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Aliénor Kuentz: Tel: +33 (0)1 42 86 82 45 / [email protected]

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200+ purchasing categories and 160+ countries.