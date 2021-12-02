02/12/2021 - 18:00

SES-imagotag publishes its 2022 financial calendar

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in smart labels and IoT technologies for physical retail, today published its financial calendar for the publication of press release and financial communication for 2022.

Event Date* Before / After stock market opening FY 2021 sales January 27th after Stock Market close FY 2021 audited results March 30th after Stock Market close 2022 Q1 sales April 28th after Stock Market close Shareholders Meeting June 23rd 2022 H1 sales July 28th after Stock Market close H1 2022 audited results September 8th after Stock Market close 2022 Q3 sales October 27th after Stock Market close

Note (*): Those informations are subject to modification.

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues of €290 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia, and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy, and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allows them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

www.ses-imagotag.com

Ticker symbol: SESL – ISIN: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of Euronext™ Paris

