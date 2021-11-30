30/11/2021 - 07:30

Monoprix deepens the digitization of its stores with the Captana Sensor Cloud solution

from SES-imagotag

The Captana Sensor Cloud platform will enable Monoprix to monitor the shelves of its stores in real time, therefore improving customer satisfaction through better product availability and optimized inventory management.

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in smart labels and IoT technologies for physical retail, today announced the strengthening of its partnership with Monoprix, the French leader in downtown retail and a partner of the Group since several years. The retailer takes a new step in the digitization of 100 of its most important locations with the large-scale roll-out of the Captana CV + Sensor Cloud platform to improve customer satisfaction through better on-shelf product availability and optimized inventory management.

This new step follows the continuous deployment since 2018 of the VUSION platform, a Cloud, infraless, smart label management solution in these same 100 locations, as well as AdShelf, an in-store digital communications platform.

The Captana Cloud platform combines Computer Vision, Artificial Intelligence and Retail IoT sensors such as wireless miniature cameras enabling automated monitoring of shelves. By leveraging real-time high quality data points, stores can significantly improve product availability, replenishment, forecasting and store operations, therefore resulting in better customer service.

Based on a CV + Sensor Cloud platform and synchronized with VUSION labels, the Captana technology will monitor Monoprix's shelves throughout the day, detect stockouts in near real time while reporting realograms (real planograms) and their compliance.

Monoprix's decision to roll-out the Captana CV + Sensor Cloud platform follows a large-scale test phase in 5 of its Parisian stores initiated in July 2021 during which precise measurements were made of the operational, commercial and customer benefits of the solution. This deployment is currently underway and will take place until end of Q1 2022 for this first wave of 100 locations. It includes the installation of 120 ShelfEye cameras per store, i.e., approximately 12,000 on this first perimeter, allowing for the permanent analysis of more than one million items.

Damien Pichot, Chief Operations and Merchandise Flows Officer of the Monoprix group comments: “Improving on-shelf availability is key for us to improve customer satisfaction. By rolling-out the Captana solution in 100 stores, we are opting for a cutting-edge technology that has already proven its worth during our large-scale test phase, and which improves on-shelf product availability. Thanks to this first in France due to the magnitude of this roll-out, we are demonstrating once again our innovation capacity, which is aimed at improving the satisfaction of the customers trusting us on a daily basis.”

Pierre Demoures, SEVP & COO - Global Sales and Customer Operations of SES-imagotag concludes: “We are very proud of this new stage in our partnership. Monoprix is one of the world's pioneers in the digitization of physical stores, with the implementation of our VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform in 2018 through our infraless solution (Aruba Wi-Fi); followed by the adoption of the AdShelf solution, which today allows Monoprix to deploy numerous digital advertising campaigns in aisle in a very agile way and with excellent, precisely-measured ROI; and now with the first large-scale deployment in France of the Captana CV + Sensor Cloud platform to monitor shelves and automatically detect stockouts, which are two of the most important challenges in omnichannel retail today.”

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues of €290 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia, and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy, and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allows them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

www.ses-imagotag.com

Ticker symbol: SESL – ISIN: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of Euronext™ Paris

Contact

SHAN - Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Aliénor Kuentz: Tel: +33 (0)1 42 86 82 45 / [email protected]

About Monoprix

Monoprix is a Casino group banner. A leading retailer with a presence in more than 250 French cities, its 23,000 employees work in 800 stores, under three brands - Monoprix, monop' and Naturalia - and two e-commerce sites, monoprix.fr and Sarenza, united within the entity Monoprix Online. In 2020, Monoprix reported 5 billion euros in turnover. Find out more at enterprise.monoprix.fr