SES-imagotag, (Euronext : SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and digital solutions for physical retail, today announces the renewal of its contract with Sephora to replace the electronic labels installed in 2015 with new VUSION labels by the end of December 2021.

Thanks to VUSION's ability to offer full automation and centralized data management across the entire set of solutions, Sephora will be able to further optimize its in-store shopping experience and increase its operational agility. Sephora will also benefit from smart labels designed specifically for the cosmetics industry; these are equipped with the highest resolution displays available on the market today.

Additionally, SES-imagotag will collect and recondition previous-generation digital labels currently in operation. This second life for labels is consistent with the ESG commitments SES-imagotag has made to limit the environnemental impact of the Group's solutions.

Philippe Loustau, CIO Sephora France, commented: “We are delighted to be working once again with SES-imagotag to accelerate the digitization of our stores. This will not only improve our operational efficiency, but it will also enable us to offer an improved experience in our locations. The fact that SES-imagotag is going to collect and recondition the smart labels currently installed in our stores was decisive in our decision, as it is fully in line with our sustainability goals to protect the environment and the planet.”

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP E MEA SES-imagotag, added: “We are very proud that Sephora has reaffirmed its trust in SES-imagotag for this new step in their digitization journey, with the choice of our VUSION platform to build client loyalty in this fast moving and highly competitive market. This will further cement our position as global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, particularly in this sector. The fact that we will be collecting and reconditioning the labels we installed in Sephora stores in 2015, shows how we are executing our carbon footprint reduction strategy, making the digitization of physical retail part of a sustainable development approach.”

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues of €290 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia, and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy, and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allows them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

