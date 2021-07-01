01/07/2021 - 08:00

As of 30th of June 2021, SES-imagotag announces that the liquidity contract entrusted to Gilbert Dupont was terminated.

At termination, the following resources were booked on the liquidity account:

7765 shares

314 848.75 euros

On the 1st of July 2021, SES-imagotag (ISIN code: FR0010282822, Mnemonic: SESL) entered into a new liquidity contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF SCA for a period of one year tacitly renewable.

This contract complies with the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 related to the establishing of liquidity contracts on shares as accepted market practice and the standard contract of the Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI).

This contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF aims at improving Company's shares trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended upon occurrence of the following events or conditions:

when all conditions provided in Article 5 of the AMF Decision n°2021-01 June 22, 2021 are met;

if the share is listed outside the thresholds authorized by the Company's Shareholders' Meeting;

upon the Company request.

The liquidity contract may be terminated at any time and without prior notice by SES-imagotag, at any time by NATIXIS and/or ODDO BHF SCA subject to fifteen (15) calendar days' notice.

