The leading Iberian electronics retailer will implement the VUSION Retail IoT platform in its 200 stores

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and digital solutions for physical retail, today announces that it has been selected by Worten, the largest electronics retailer in Portugal, part of the Sonae group, to equip its 200 physical stores with the VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform and smart labels.

Following a thorough analysis and first pilot wave, Worten opted for SES-imagotag thanks to its leading-edge Cloud platform, which will provide the Portuguese retailer with a decisive edge over the competition. Worten also selected the best-in-class yellow e-Paper VUSION labels roll out expertise from SES-imagotag, therefore in further demonstration of the unrivalled expertise and leading position of the Group in this smart tag technology.

Rui Santos, Area Manager Iberian Sales and Store Operations Development at Worten, commented: “To partner with SES-imagotag is a great satisfaction for us, as we will be able to benefit from their VUSION platform to better manage our stores, monitor our shelves, but also to enhance in-store shopper experience through innovations we're excited to test out in 2021. SES-imagotag was also a clear choice for us due to the very low total cost of ownership guaranteed by their comprehensive platform and cloud solution.”

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA at SES-imagotag, concluded: “At SES-imagotag, our key mission is to help physical retailers achieve their IoT revolution and turn their stores into digital assets; which is why we are delighted to have been selected by Worten for this contract, and for the opportunity to deploy our VUSION Cloud platform in such a key retailer in Iberia. This also represents another major client win in the electronics retail industry in Europe, where SES-imagotag has established a clear leadership position thanks to a number of successful roll-outs and a passionate local team.”

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues around €250 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

