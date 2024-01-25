25/01/2024 - 15:15

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.: Approved the calendar of corporate events for 2024

Gave the President of the Board of Directors the authority to convene the extraordinary assembly for amendments to the bylaws in line with the new provisions of the Euronext Growth Milan Regulations, and approved the whistleblowing procedure

Rome, January 24, 2024– The Board of Directors of Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. ("Company" or "SEIF" and jointly with LOFT, as defined below, "Group") media content provider and publisher of various editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and on Euronext Growth Paris, hereby discloses, pursuant to Article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuer Regulation, the schedule of corporate events for the fiscal year 2024.

Data Descrizione evento 28.03.2024 Board of Directors to approve the draft financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023 29.04.2024 Shareholders' Meeting (1st call) to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and acknowledge the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023 30.09.2024 Board of Directors to approve the voluntarily audited consolidated half-year financial report as of June 30, 2024

SEIF will promptly communicate to the market any changes to the above dates.

The schedule of corporate events is available on the Company's website www.seif-spa.it in the Investor Relations/Financial Calendar section.

Other resolutions of the Board of Directors

In order to comply with the recent amendments to the Euronext Growth Milan Issuer Regulation ("Issuer Regulation EGM") as per the notice from Borsa Italiana S.p.A. no. 43747 dated November 17, 2023, effective as of December 4, with specific reference to the provisions of Article 6-bis regarding the appointment of independent directors, considering the removal of the obligation on the Euronext Growth Advisor to assess the independence requirements of candidates for the position of independent director for all companies already admitted to the Euronext Growth Milan market, the Board of Directors has, among other things, resolved to repeal the "Procedura per sottoporre all'Euronext Growth Advisor la valutazione dell'amministratore indipendente" previously adopted by the Company.

Therefore, in compliance with the provisions of Article 6-bis of the Issuer Regulation EGM currently in force, aligned with the regulations applicable to companies listed on the regulated market, the responsibility for assessing the independence requirements after the appointment and subsequently once a year remains with the Board of Directors of SEIF. This assessment will be based on information provided by the interested party or available to the Company. For this purpose, the Board of Directors will identify the quantitative and qualitative criteria to be considered for conducting this annual evaluation, which will be valid until the expiration of the current mandate. The Board of Directors will provide timely communication to the market regarding this evaluation and its outcome.

It is also announced that today the Company's Board of Directors also resolved to grant the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Cinzia Monteverdi, all necessary powers to convene an extraordinary meeting in order to resolve the necessary amendments to the current bylaws aimed at aligning them with the new provisions of the Issuer Regulation EGM.

The Company also informs that the internal reporting channel, known as whistleblowing channel, has been activated in implementation of the Whistleblowing Procedure (the "Procedure"), in compliance with the provisions of Legislative Decree no. 24/2023, which incorporates into the Italian legal system the regulations on whistleblowing set forth by Directive (EU) 2019/1937. The Procedure allows, in confidentiality for both the whistleblower and the individuals involved, reporting of violations of national or European Union legal provisions that harm the public interest or the integrity of the Company.

The Procedure is available at www.seif-spa.it in the Governance/Information and Procedures Whistleblowing section.

For the release of regulated information SEIF uses the 1INFOSDIR spreading system (www.1info.it), operated by Computershare S.p.A. having its registered office in Milan, Via Lorenzo Mascheroni No. 19 and authorized by CONSOB.

This press release is available in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section of www.seif-spa.it and at www.1info.it .

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, president and CEO. The company is the publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, a newspaper founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the news site ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, directed by Marco Lillo. Recently SEIF has embarked on a process of diversification to become more and more an all-round media content provider, kicking off a strategy of developing its products in a digital and data-driven key and TV production with its subsidiary Loft produzioni Srl.

