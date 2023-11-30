30/11/2023 - 18:45

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.: the three-year business plan updated

Consolidated revenues growing with a CAGR 2024-2026 of about 14.9%

Impact of digital channel revenues of about 62.0% of the total in 2026

Rome, November 30th 2023 – The Board of Directors of Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. ("Company" or "SEIF" and jointly with LOFT, as defined below, "Group") media content provider and publisher of various editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and on Euronext Growth Paris, held today, approved the update of the 2024-2026 consolidated business plan (the "Plan").

Following the inclusion of the subsidiary Loft Produzioni S.r.l. ("LOFT") into the Group's consolidation perimeter in December 2022, the Plan expresses the Group's consolidated values. The Board of Directors estimates a 2024-2026 CAGR of consolidated sales and service revenues of 14.9%, compared to the estimated CAGR of 15.3% for the three-year period 2023-2025. The Group's growth is mainly ascribed to the launch of the Training branch with the Scuola del Fatto , the launch of the WEB 3.0 project, and digital transformation.

Due to the positive impact of the above projects, the majority of revenue growth will be pertinent to digital contents. Therefore, the consolidated revenues from digital channels is expected to increase to 62% of the total as of 2026, compared to 59% estimated at 2025.

The Board of Directors confirms the strategic lines that have already been communicated to the market and that include the transition from media company to community company, based on the following pillars:

physical/digital multichanneling;

further implementation of the Training division with the Scuola del Fatto;

further expansion of the Community also thanks to the strong innovative drive related to the emerging Web 3.0 project;

confirmation of the centrality of the newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano and the website ilfattoquotidiano.it;

further development of the Il Fatto Quotidiano brand.

Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO of SEIF, commented, "A little more than a year after the approval of the business plan, we note that its execution has begun to release its first positive effects under the impulse of the planned innovations. This is a source of satisfaction for all of us because it indicates - in a concrete way - that the path taken is the correct one for a dimensional growth of our Group to the benefit of all our stakeholders. In particular, during this first year we have launched and implemented the Scuola del Fatto and have been working on the imminent launch of the Web 3.0 Project that will allow us to expand our Community by also looking at the new generations."

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, president and CEO. The company is the publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, a newspaper founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the news site ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, directed by Marco Lillo. Recently SEIF has embarked on a process of diversification to become more and more an all-round media content provider, kicking off a strategy of developing its products in a digital and data-driven key and TV production with its subsidiary Loft produzioni Srl.