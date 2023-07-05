05/07/2023 - 17:30

SEIF appoints Integrae SIM S.p.A. as new Euronext Growth Advisor and Corporate Broker

Rome, July 5, 2023 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. (the “Company” o “SEIF”), media content provider and publisher of various editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are trade on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and at Euronext Growth Paris, announces, pursuant to Article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuer Regulations:

the mutual termination of the contract of Euronext Growth Advisor with Alantra Capital Markets SV S.A.U. - Italian Branch - which will remain in office until and including July 19, 2023, and the assignment to Integrae SIM S.p.A. of the role of Euronext Growth Advisor, which will take over as of and including July 20, 2023. Integrae SIM S.p.A. has positively completed its verification activities and has today issued the declaration to Borsa Italiana S.p.A. pursuant to Annex 2, Section C of the Euronext Growth Advisor Regulations;

the mutual termination of the Corporate Broker contract with Alantra Capital Markets SV S.A.U. - Italian Branch - and the assignment to Integrae SIM S.p.A. of the role of Corporate Broker, with the same effective date.

SEIF would like to thank Alantra Capital Markets SV S.A.U. for its effective and professional support over the past four years in the role of Euronext Growth Advisor and Corporate Broker.

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, edited by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, edited by Marco Lillo. SEIF has recently embarked on a process of diversification to become more and more of an all-round media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products in a digital and data-driven key and to produce TV with the LOFT business unit.