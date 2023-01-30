30/01/2023 - 15:50

Approval of the 2023 financial calendar

Rome, 30 January 2023 – Società Editoriale il Fatto S.p.A. (la “Società” o “SEIF”) media content provider and publisher of various publishing and multimedia products, company whose shares are traded on Euronext Growth Milan, the multilateral system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and Euronext Growth Paris announces, pursuant to art. 17 of Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulations, the following financial calendar for the year 2023.

Timing Event description 31 March 2023 Board of Directors to approve the draft financial statement for financial year ended 31 December 2022 28 April and 23 May 2023 Shareholders' Meeting (1st and 2nd call) to approve the financial statement for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 29 September 2023 Board of Directors to approve the half-yearly financial report at 30 June 2023, voluntarily audited

The financial calendar and this press release are available on the website of the company: www.seif-spa.it, in the Investor Relations section. Any changes to the calendar will be promptly disclosed to the market.

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, edited by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, edited by Marco Lillo. SEIF has recently embarked on a process of diversification to become more and more of an all-round media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products in a digital and data-driven key and to produce TV with the LOFT business unit.