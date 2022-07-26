26/07/2022 - 14:50

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF SEIF S.P.A.

The amendment of Article 3 (Corporate purpose) of the Articles of Association of SEIF S.p.A. was resolved to better specify the activity allowed to the Company.

Rome, 26 July 2022 - The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. (the “Company” or “SEIF”) was held today. SEIF is a media content provider and publisher of various editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded at Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and at Euronext Growth Paris, which resolved to approve the amendment of Article 3, paragraph 5, of the Articles of Association in order to better specify the corporate purpose of the Company, i.e. the activity allowed to it.

More specifically, the amendment clarifies that “courses of all kinds” also include higher education courses (degree and post-degree courses, masters, advanced training and professional refresher courses) and that the Company may therefore also perform training and learning activities; moreover, it specifies the ways in which this service may be provided (including distance learning through the use of e-learning tools, as well as in partnership with schools or universities, and in franchising).

It should be noted that the amendment became necessary following the approval of the project relating to the provision of services in the field of learning and training named “School” (see previous press release of 5 July 2022). The Project, in fact, outlines the Company's expansion into the learning and training market, while keeping its core business unchanged, with the aim of offering new innovative services in a new field of activity, related to learning and training.

It should be noted that the amendment to the Articles of Association does not give rise to the right of withdrawal of shareholders who did not take part in the resolution, as it does not constitute a significant change to the Company's business activity pursuant to Article 2437(1)(a) of the Italian Civil Code. In fact, the amendment constitutes a mere specification of the activity already allowed to the Company pursuant to the current Article 3 of the Articles of Association.

